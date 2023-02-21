^

Headlines

Jinggoy Estrada – who concurred in ICC treaty – wants Senate to oppose tribunal’s probe

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 8:45am
Jinggoy Estrada â€“ who concurred in ICC treaty â€“ wants Senate to oppose tribunalâ€™s probe
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada speaks during the Senate's plenary session on February 15, 2023.
Release / Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed Monday a resolution calling on the Senate to express its “strong opposition” to the International Criminal Court’s investigation on the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the course of former President Rodrigo Duterte's “war on drugs.”

During the 15th Congress, Estrada was among the 17 senators who voted for the concurrence of the Senate to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC, alongside President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

RELATED: Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'

In Senate Resolution No. 492, Estrada said the ICC is “questioning the fully capable judicial system of the Philippines as well as disrespecting its sovereignty” in deciding to continue its probe.

To prove his point, Estrada cited the four anti-drug operations reviewed by the Department of Justice that are already pending before courts, which he said showed “the commitment by which the Philippine government will ensure that erring individuals will be brought to justice.”

RELATED: PNP: Internal investigation, DOJ review enough for 'drug war' accountability

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan earlier said the DOJ-led assessment into the operations that resulted in deaths was a mere “desk review” as he pointed out it did not reach the level of a domestic investigation that would merit a deferral of the tribunal’s probe into the killings.

"I have concluded that the deferral requested by the Philippines is not warranted, and that the investigation should resume as quickly as possible," Khan said in June 2022.

The ICC said Pre-Trial Chamber, in greenlighting the resumption of probe into the country in January, said it "is not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the court's investigations".

"The various domestic initiatives and proceedings, assessed collectively, do not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps," it added.

RELATED: ICC notes domestic PHL proceedings only concern low-ranking perpetrators

More resolutions

The resolution authored by Estrada, an ally of Duterte who received his endorsement in the 2022 polls, is the latest one that opposes the ICC’s investigation into the brutal “war on drugs.”

RELATED: Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem

Sen. Robinhood Padilla, a staunch ally of Duterte who pardoned him in 2016 for illegal possession of firearms, filed Senate Resolution No. 488 calling on the chamber to declare its “unequivocal defense” of the former president.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives led by Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) have also filed a similar resolution.

If adopted, these resolutions do not have the force of law but would only express each chamber’s position on the ICC probe.

Lawyers for families of alleged “war on drugs” victims have pointed out that lawmakers coming to the “unequivocal defense” of Duterte only highlights the need for the ICC to step in as the move only shows that “there can be no fair, comprehensive and objective inquiry” into the thousands of deaths in the bloody anti-narcotics campaign.

“This reiterates that our government is unwilling and unable to investigate, and that the executive and legislative branches of government verily make justice inaccessible. In fact, it reminds us that there is no domestic investigation into acts and omissions of key officials, underway today, at all,” said the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

JINGGOY ESTRADA

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has only three patrol boats capable of long deployment, and it needs at least 20 more to cover...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 14 hours ago
It is not only in the Philippines that Filipinos are suffering from the effects of inflation. Filipinos in Canada are similarly...
Headlines
fbtw
Former US soldier sentenced for sexually abusing Pinoy kids

Former US soldier sentenced for sexually abusing Pinoy kids

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The United States District Court in Tacoma, Washington has sentenced a former US Army soldier to 22 years behind bars for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to agencies: Help me uplift people&rsquo;s economic condition

Marcos to agencies: Help me uplift people’s economic condition

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Efforts to grow the economy would only go to waste if fruits of growth are not enjoyed by the people, President Marcos reminded...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Brooke’s Point residents on Saturday put up a barricade, demanding that Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) stop its mining...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The International Criminal Court cannot summarily oust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker backs RCEP ratification

Speaker backs RCEP ratification

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed full support for the immediate ratification by Congress of the Regional Comprehensive...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hike: P1.05 for diesel, P0.90 for gas

Oil price hike: P1.05 for diesel, P0.90 for gas

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Oil firms are jacking up gasoline and diesel prices but will slightly reduce kerosene prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Missing Pinay, 3 kids died in Turkey quake &ndash; embassy

Missing Pinay, 3 kids died in Turkey quake – embassy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
A Filipina and her three children, previously reported missing, died in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck southeastern...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with