^

Headlines

Like Arroyo at the House, Padilla wants Senate to 'unequivocally defend' Duterte vs ICC

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 4:31pm
Like Arroyo at the House, Padilla wants Senate to 'unequivocally defend' Duterte vs ICC
This undated photo shows then-President Rodrigo Duterte lifting the hand of then-senatorial bet Robin Padilla.
Office of Sen. Robinhood Padilla / released

MANILA, Philippines — Following a similar move by Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) and her allies at the House of Representatives, Sen. Robinhood “Robin” Padilla on Monday filed a resolution asking the Senate to declare its “unequivocal defense” of former President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court.

Padilla, in Senate Resolution No. 488, urged the Senate body — which concurred to the Rome Statute that created the ICC — to defend Duterte “against the investigation or prosecution” by the international tribunal.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, in late January, authorized the reopening of an inquiry into allegations of crimes against humanity in the conduct of the brutal “war on drugs” campaign by Duterte.

Padilla’s resolution, which echoed Arroyo’s at the lower chamber, was filed just days between each other. Adopted resolutions, however, express the chamber’s position but do not have the force of law.

Similar to the Arroyo filing, Padilla also defended Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs” and even cited the arguments raised by the former president himself, such as that the illegal drug problem in the country is “widespread, serious and rampant.”

The senator, whose hands were raised by Duterte during the filing his Certificate of Candidacy in October 2021, also mentioned the supposed “remarkable accomplishments” of the previous administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption and criminality.

Padilla also echoed the Arroyo-led resolution that “the Philippines has a functioning and independent judicial system.”

'Unwilling and unable to investigate'

But lawyers for families of alleged “war on drugs” victims have pointed out that lawmakers coming to the “unequivocal defense” of the former chief executive only highlights the need for the ICC to step in as the move only shows that “there can be no fair, comprehensive and objective inquiry” into the thousands of deaths in the bloody anti-narcotics campaign.

“This reiterates that our government is unwilling and unable to investigate, and that the executive and legislative branches of government verily make justice inaccessible. In fact, it reminds us that there is no domestic investigation into acts and omissions of key officials, underway today, at all,” said the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights in a statement.

When it allowed the prosecutor to resume investigation into Philippines, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber noted that “domestic proceedings in the Philippines thus do not sufficiently mirror the expected scope of the Court’s investigation, since they only address the physical, low-ranking perpetrators and at present do not extend to any high-ranking officials.” — with reports from Xave Gregorio

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

ROBIN PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Armed Forces vow to secure West Philippines Sea, asks for &lsquo;support, prayers&rsquo;

Armed Forces vow to secure West Philippines Sea, asks for ‘support, prayers’

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines, calling on all Filipinos for support and prayers, has vowed to continue defending the...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PNR to suspend train services for five years

PNR to suspend train services for five years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its train services for at least five years to speed up construction of the North-South...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 4.8-quake hits waters off Quezon province
play

Magnitude 4.8-quake hits waters off Quezon province

6 hours ago
Damage to properties and aftershocks are not expected, the state seismologists said. 
Headlines
fbtw
Plane crashes on Philippine volcano, search underway for survivors

Plane crashes on Philippine volcano, search underway for survivors

10 hours ago
Rescuers struggled on Sunday to reach the slopes of an active volcano in the central Philippines where a small plane is believed...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-US soldier faces 22 years behind bars for sexually abusing Filipino children

Ex-US soldier faces 22 years behind bars for sexually abusing Filipino children

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
A former active-duty US soldier was sentenced to 22 years in prison after admitting his involvement in the sexual abuse of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines logs 895 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in past week

Philippines logs 895 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in past week

10 minutes ago
An average of 128 infections per day were logged from February 13 to 19, the DOH said in a bulletin on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs proposal for constitutional convention

House panel OKs proposal for constitutional convention

By Cristina Chi | 40 minutes ago
A House of Representatives panel approved on Monday a Resolution of Both Houses calling for a constitutional convention to...
Headlines
fbtw
EU lawmakers to visit Philippines this week

EU lawmakers to visit Philippines this week

2 hours ago
The delegation will be in the country this week, from February 22 to 24, led by six members of the European Parliament after...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: BuCor's plan to relocate its headquarters to Masungi

What we know so far: BuCor's plan to relocate its headquarters to Masungi

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
BuCor’s plans to relocate its headquarters and training institute within Masungi drew criticisms and raised concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR sends team to look into alleged abduction of peace consultant Badiang

CHR sends team to look into alleged abduction of peace consultant Badiang

4 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has sent a team to look into the alleged abduction of peace consultant Ariel Badiang in Bukidnon...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with