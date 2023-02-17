^

Headlines

‘Arroyo-led push for unequivocal defense of Duterte show need for ICC probe’

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 4:06pm
âArroyo-led push for unequivocal defense of Duterte show need for ICC probeâ
President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo share a light moment during a courtesy visit in Malacañang on November 28, 2016.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyers for the families of those allegedly killed in the previous administration’s brutal “war on drugs” said Friday that the move by some House of Representatives lawmakers for the “unequivocal defense” of former President Rodrigo Duterte only highlights the need for the International Criminal Court to step in.

“Providing a blanket of protection only points that there can be no fair, comprehensive and objective inquiry into the thousands of deaths resulting from Duterte's ‘war on drugs’ in the Philippines,” the National Union of People’s Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights said in a statement.

They continued: “This reiterates that our government is unwilling and unable to investigate, and that the executive and legislative branches of government verily make justice inaccessible. In fact, it reminds us that there is no domestic investigation into acts and omissions of key officials, underway today, at all.”

House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo along with 18 other lawmakers filed Thursday a resolution calling on the lower chamber to declare its “unequivocal defense” of Duterte who is being accused of crimes against humanity before the ICC.

The NUPL and Rise Up said this call for the defense of Duterte is “suspiciously premature” as no one yet is on trial or has been named as accused before the ICC.

In a statement on HR 780, Arroyo brought up past charges against her that she called "politically-motivated" and "trumped-up" as reasons she is "keen on ensuring that justice is meted out fairly to everyone as she too was once a victim of unfair investigation and prosecution during the time of then-President Noynoy Aquino, her immediate successor.

The groups said the politicization of judicial processes and resistance to fact-finding “eerily” brings back memories of Arroyo’s time as president when they said cases of extrajudicial killings, disappearances and torture occurred.

“In choosing to ignore grave rights violations and abuses — acts incompatible with our very own humanity — politicians enable and empower violators and abusers. This is how impunity perpetuates,” the groups said.

The House members parroted the government’s defense against any investigation by the ICC, saying that the country has a “functioning and independent judicial system,” a claim doubted by the international tribunal’s prosecutor who pointed out that domestic proceedings have only managed the prosecution and conviction of low-ranking officials.

“While the justice system in the Philippines is functioning, the fact is not a single case has been filed and prosecuted against Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity,” said Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), who is not among the authors of the resolution.

Lagman added: “Considering the default of the Philippine justice system in favor of Duterte, the proper forum now is the ICC which has jurisdiction over covered crimes committed before the Philippines conveniently withdrew from the Rome Statute at the behest of Duterte himself.”

Despite their criticism of the House resolution, the NUPL and Rise Up dismissed it as “mere posturing” that will not pose obstacles to the ICC probe.

“In the course of its work, the ICC could also well find value in interrogating the basis of this resolution,” they said.

GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account

In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account

23 hours ago
"As far as the DFA is concerned, we have no reason to doubt the [PCG’s] account of the incident," said Amb. Ma. Teresita...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Coast Guard deploys flagship vessel to West Philippine Sea

Coast Guard deploys flagship vessel to West Philippine Sea

5 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua on January 28 to the Kalayaan Island Group.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China&rsquo;s laser explanation Beijing claims ship did not direct lasers at PCG vessel

Philippines rejects China’s laser explanation Beijing claims ship did not direct lasers at PCG vessel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The country is standing by the account of the Philippine Coast Guard that the Chinese harassed a PCG ship on Feb. 6 in Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ranks 125th in VisaGuide Passport Index

Philippines ranks 125th in VisaGuide Passport Index

8 hours ago
The January 2023 edition of the VisaGuide Passport Index puts the Philippines at the 125th rank, taking into account the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Full probe vowed on chartered jet

Full probe vowed on chartered jet

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Senators are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged aborted human trafficking incident at the airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Labor group asks Raffy Tulfo to lead push for legislated wage hike

Labor group asks Raffy Tulfo to lead push for legislated wage hike

1 hour ago
Partido Manggagawa chairperson Rene Magtubo said in a statement that workers need “immediate relief” through a...
Headlines
fbtw
Communities urge carbon majors to pay up for heating planet

Communities urge carbon majors to pay up for heating planet

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Representatives of the Nuclear and Coal-Free Bataan Movement, Young Bataeños for Environmental Advocacy Network (YBEAN)...
Headlines
fbtw
PH calls out China for 'destabilizing' peace in West Philippine Sea

PH calls out China for 'destabilizing' peace in West Philippine Sea

1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs called out China on Friday for “destabilizing the peace and security” in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Officials grilled in LRT-MRT fare hike hearing over plans to 'decrease subsidy'

Officials grilled in LRT-MRT fare hike hearing over plans to 'decrease subsidy'

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Officials of the Light Rail Transit Authority, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Light Rail Manila Corporation were quizzed...
Headlines
fbtw
'Site of headquarters': BuCor claims ownership of land within Masungi

'Site of headquarters': BuCor claims ownership of land within Masungi

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Masungi Georeserve Foundation on Thursday raised alarm over an area inspection conducted by BuCor personnel in “Lot...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with