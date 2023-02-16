^

In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account

February 16, 2023 | 5:40pm
In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account
This handout photo taken on February 6, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on February 13 shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel shining a "military grade laser light" at a Philippine Coast Guard boat nearly 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday stood by the Philippine Coast Guard in the face of China's account of an incident in Ayungin Shoal as the BRP Malapascua was on a rotation and resupply mission last week.

The clashing accounts of the incident comes despite the use of a direct line that the countries had agreed to put up to ease tensions over the maritime row.

"As far as the DFA is concerned, we have no reason to doubt the [PCG’s] account of the incident," said Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, spokesperson of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

This comes after China denied that it used a military-grade laser against BRP Malapascua and instead claimed its coast guard used a "hand-held laser speed detector and hand-held greenlight" as a means of measuring distance and speed.

The DFA confirmed the incident was discussed through the new communication line, which was established following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China in early January to help the two countries iron out issues related to the West Philippine Sea. 

Discussions

The DFA said the Chinese focal person called their Philippine counterpart on February 14 at 10:38 a.m., rejecting the PCG’s reports and reiterating their position on the Ayungin Shoal. 

"Our focal person reiterated to his Chinese counterpart that the BRP Malapascua was undertaking legitimate activities in the Philippines’ EEZ, and that the CCG’s actions placed the BRP Malapascua and its crew in danger," Daza said. 

"He expressed the Philippines’ disappointment over the incident and called on China to refrain from committing such actions in the future."

The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China on Tuesday, among the eight notes verbale filed this year and the 75th under Marcos Jr.’s administration.

During the call and when Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to express concern over incidents on Tuesday, Beijing continued to urge officials of both countries to collaborate in ensuring that everything discussed during the state visit to China would come to fruition. 

"While we agree that we should continue working together, we hope that the Chinese side would reciprocate our efforts, and refrain from committing actions that do not, in any way, positively contribute to our relations," Daza said. 

Different accounts

Aside from denying the use of a military-grade laser, which caused temporary blindness among affected PCG crew, Beijing also said the China Coast Guard acted in accordance with its domestic laws and international law, namely the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 

The PCG recounted being shadowed and warned by the CCG to leave the area.

"As is widely known, China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including the Ren’ai Reef," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China’s ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press conference Wednesday. 

The statement contradicts the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidated Beijing’s sweeping nine-dash claims over the waters and provided that these were within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Countries, such as the United States, Japan, Canada, and Germany, underscored the importance of the 2016 Hague ruling in separate statements, backing the Philippines in asserting its sovereignty over the waters. – Kaycee Valmonte

