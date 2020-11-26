#VACCINEWATCHPH
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo share a light moment during a courtesy visit in Malacañang on November 28, 2016.
Presidential photo/King Rodriguez
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is back in the national government, this time as one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s advisers.

Duterte appointed Arroyo as presidential adviser on Clark flagship programs and projects on November 24. She will receive a salary of just P1 per year, according to her appointment paper released to the media on Thursday.

Duterte also has another adviser on flagship programs and projects in the person of Bases and Conversion Development Authority President and CEO Vivencio “Vince” Dizon.

The 4,300-hectare Clark Freeport Zone serves as the home of the Clark International Airport and of more than a thousand businesses. It is also the location of the government flagship project New Clark City, which is being eyed as a backup government center in case disasters strike in Metro Manila.

Arroyo, who has maintained close ties with Duterte, previously served as president for 10 years before being elected as a representative of Pampanga’s second district. 

She was elected speaker of the House during Duterte’s third State of the Nation Address following a coup which ousted erstwhile Duterte ally Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte).

Arroyo now serves as a consultant of the Pampanga provincial government.

