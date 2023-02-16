^

Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 2:48pm
Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account
Celebrity couple Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
Instagram / enriquegil17, lizasoberano

MANILA, Philippines — A Twitter account posing to be a member of the Philippine media posted that actors Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are soon to wed.

CLAIM: Gil and Soberano will soon get married, based on their supposed announcement on Valentine’s day.

RATING: This is fake.

FACTS:

What the post says

A Twitter account with a handle that is closely similar to the official ABS-CBN News account posted the said tweet on February 14. The handle has three Ns in uppercase as opposed to the official account with only two Ns.

“Indeed, a Happy Valentines to both of them,” it said, with the “JUST IN” social copy that newsrooms also use.


Screenshot by Philstar.com as of 12:27 p.m., February 16

What it left out

ABSCBN News on Thursday tagged the tweet as disinformation and said it was not from them.

“Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil did not make any announcement pertaining to their relationship on Valentine’s Day,” the news account added.

The media company also pointed out that the “last public interaction between the couple was in January, when Gil posted a sweet birthday message for Soberano.”

Why it matters

As of Thursday morning, when ABS-CBN made the disinformation alert post, the tweet has been reposted 649 times, with 1,030 quote tweets. It also gained 7,373 likes.

The account has since been suspended.

We fact-checked this because several Philippine news companies have routinely been subject of false information and fake accounts, and it may affect the credibility of the local media in general. — Kristine Joy Patag

 

---

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

