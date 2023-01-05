^

Enrique Gil pens sweet birthday message for girlfriend Liza Soberano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 1:20pm
Celebrity couple Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
Instagram / enriquegil17, lizasoberano

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil penned a short but sweet birthday message for his girlfriend Liza Soberano who is pursuing a career in the US.

In his Instagram account, Enrique posted a series of photos of him with Liza.  

"We might be worlds apart, but you’ve never been closer to my heart," Enrique wrote. 

"To the most beautiful soul in the world. To my best friend and baby, I love you so much. Happy Birthday!!" he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Liza thanked her family, friends and fans for remembering her birthday.   

"So this is 25," Liza wrote on Instagram. 

"Thank you everyone for all the birthday greetings. Especially to my family, friends, lizanianz, lizaviors and lizquen back home who have been there for me since day 1," she added. 

Liza also teased an upcoming project under James Reid's Careless Music. 

"I’m eternally grateful for each and every one of you. I wish I could be with all of you today to celebrate how far we’ve all come just like we used to but for now I hope I can continue making you all proud! I love you and can’t wait for what’s in store this 2023. I promise to work harder and become better with each day that passes," she said. 

"This is a sneak peak of something special I shot with the @carelessph team back in December at Joshua Tree. Stay tuned for the live performance video!!" she added. 

