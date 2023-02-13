^

Headlines

Maharlika fund, 9 other bills on fast track to approval by June 2

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 6:10pm
Maharlika fund, 9 other bills on fast track to approval by June 2
Photos shows of senators in opening of the 19th congress at the Senate on July 25, 2022.
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang and legislative leaders on Monday identified 10 priority bills that Congress should aim to pass before it adjourns sine die on June 2, including the controversial measure that seeks to create the Maharlika Investment Fund.

The Maharlika fund, which the House of Representatives approved just 17 days after it was filed, was selected as one of the priority measures during the meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council in Malacañang.

READ: SC asked to void Marcos certification of Maharlika bill as urgent, House passage

The proposal to create a sovereign wealth fund, which is typically capitalized with excess state revenue that the Philippines does not have, is currently pending before the Senate banks panel chaired by Sen. Mark Villar.

The committee of Villar, one of the authors of the bills in the Senate alongside Sen. Raffy Tulfo, is set to resume hearings on the measure on Wednesday.

While the LEDAC has identified the Maharlika fund as a priority which may grease the legislative mill and hasten its passage in the Senate, it is not a guarantee that it will be swiftly approved.

During the committee’s first hearing on the measure two weeks ago, senators raised concerns about investment gains and the proposed fund’s governance structure.

It also faces stiff opposition from the two-member Senate minority bloc, whose leader Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III vowed to block passage.

But the potency of the minority is in question given their lack of numbers in the chamber dominated by allies of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 

This was seen when they tried and failed to pry the Maharlika fund from Villar’s panel and send it to the government corporations committee chaired by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

CDC, VIP, mandatory ROTC

Another measure identified during the LEDAC meeting as a priority is the bill that seeks to create the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and the complementary proposal to establish the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP).

The bill creating the CDC, a technical authority on forecasting, analysis, strategy, and standards development for the prevention and control of all diseases of public health importance and health security events, reached the Senate plenary on Monday as Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsored the measure.

Bills establishing the VIP remain pending at the committee level in the Senate, while a similar proposal and the CDC bill has been passed by the House in December 2022 .

The LEDAC also identified the proposal to make the Reserve Officers Training Corps program mandatory again as a priority.

Like the VIP bills, mandatory ROTC is pending at the committee level, although the panel chaired by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa which is handling it is preparing to send it for plenary deliberations.

READ: Senators insist on mandatory ROTC despite lack of manpower for program

The House approved a bill making ROTC mandatory again in December 2022.

Other bills identified as LEDAC priorities are amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer law, the creation of the Medical Reserve Corps and the condonation of unpaid amortization and interests of loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Also identified as priorities are the Internet Transactions Act, amendments to the law that fixed terms for Armed Forces officers and the Salt Industry Development Bill.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC asked to void Marcos certification of Maharlika bill as urgent, House passage

SC asked to void Marcos certification of Maharlika bill as urgent, House passage

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Members of the Makabayan bloc asked the Supreme Court to void President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s certification of the...
Headlines
fbtw
MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan and major Japanese investor Mitsui & Co. have expressed a commitment to invest $600 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Cha-cha &lsquo;not a priority for me&rsquo;
play

Marcos says Cha-cha ‘not a priority for me’

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
As some lawmakers pushed to amend the Constitution to ease what they called “restrictive” economic provisions,...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel to discuss charter change even if Marcos says it's not a priority

House panel to discuss charter change even if Marcos says it's not a priority

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives will continue deliberating and holding public consultations on Charter change...
Headlines
fbtw
Fewer Pinoys taking up nursing

Fewer Pinoys taking up nursing

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Despite the huge demand for healthcare workers abroad, the local recruitment industry yesterday reported a downtrend in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar

DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar

4 hours ago
Eight Filipino human trafficking victims from Myanmar were flown back to Manila early Monday, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
UN admits aid failure for Syria as quake toll tops 33,000

UN admits aid failure for Syria as quake toll tops 33,000

By Fulya Ozerkan | 12 hours ago
The United Nations decried Sunday the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning the...
Headlines
fbtw
Security &lsquo;quad&rsquo; with US, Australia, Japan proposed

Security ‘quad’ with US, Australia, Japan proposed

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The proposed visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and Japan was a long time coming and could pave the way for...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Not enough capital for Philippines education, healthcare, infrastructure

UN: Not enough capital for Philippines education, healthcare, infrastructure

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Seven years before the 2030 deadline to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations called for accelerated...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Celebrate Valentine&rsquo;s Day safely, inexpensively

DOH: Celebrate Valentine’s Day safely, inexpensively

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Amid rising inflation, the Department of Health advised Filipinos to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely and inexpens...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with