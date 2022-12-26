^

Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 6:06pm
Photos shows of senators in opening of the 19th congress at the Senate on July 25, 2022.
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, which is backed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. himself, is among the Senate’s priorities come 2023, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said Monday.

"The move for the condonation of agrarian reform payments, as well as the House bill on the Maharlika Investment Fund are also on top of the legislative agenda," Villanueva said in a text message to reporters.

During its last session before Congress went on a break for the holidays, the House of Representatives — like the Senate, dominated by Marcos’ allies — overwhelmingly and quickly approved the bill that seeks to create the Maharlika fund.

This came as Marcos certified the bill as urgent despite public protest, with some of the loudest criticisms coming from businesses, academics and civil society.

Senators too were initially apprehensive about the bill that Marcos admittedly broached as it originally included retirement funds tended by the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System as part of Maharlika’s seed money.

House lawmakers have since removed the GSIS and the SSS as funding sources for Maharlika and later on barred the state pension funds from ever contributing to the proposed sovereign wealth fund.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has said that despite being certified as urgent, the Senate cannot be rushed into passing the Maharlika fund bill and vowed that the chamber will scrutinize the proposal with a "fine tooth comb."

Other Marcos administration-backed bills will also be at the top of the Senate’s legislative agenda, according to Villanueva, including the proposals to create the Virology Institute, Medical Reserve Corps and the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

--

 

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

2 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
AFP sees chance for localized surrender talks after Joma Sison's death

AFP sees chance for localized surrender talks after Joma Sison’s death

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
“The lack of Joma is actually an opportunity for us, for all of us in the government to reach out to local leaders of...
News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
From the country’s increased tourist targets for 2023 to issues surrounding gratuity pay given to government employees,...
Shear line dumps rain in parts of Philippines

Shear line dumps rain in parts of Philippines

10 hours ago
The effects of the shear line have affected 18,407 families or 80,142 people in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and...
Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian's case seeking refugee status

Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian’s case seeking refugee status

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has partially reversed a decision that denied a Pakistani Christian, who faces criminal charges of blasphemy,...
DOH logs 5,690 new COVID cases, 172 deaths in past week

DOH logs 5,690 new COVID cases, 172 deaths in past week

3 hours ago
From December 19 to 25, an average of 813 cases were logged daily. The figure was 25% lower than the cases logged from December...
'Significant' rise in COVID-19 positivity rate seen in 4 Luzon provinces

'Significant' rise in COVID-19 positivity rate seen in 4 Luzon provinces

4 hours ago
The percentage of people testing positive in the capital region is down to 11.5% on December 25 from 13.9% on December 1...
Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration,...
Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense on Monday said that two individuals in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental were reported dead.
20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
According to the DOH, the number of reported firecracker-related injuries from December 21 was the same in 2021, but 29% lower...
