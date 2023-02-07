^

Headlines

DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 3:43pm
DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan
Photo shows a barricade set up by residents of Sibuyan Island in Romblon.
Alyansa Tigil Mina, Twitter release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the mining company whose operations are being opposed by the residents of Sibuyan Island, to stop the construction of a causeway and the transportation of nickel ore.

In a joint order, the regional directors of DENR MIMAROPA, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, and the Environmental Management Bureau ordered Altai Philippines Mining Corporation to cease and desist from the construction and operations of its causeway in San Fernando town “as a precautionary measure against potential irreparable damage to the government.”

A copy of the order signed on Monday was provided by anti-mining group Alyansa Tigil Mina.

APMC was found to be constructing a causeway without an approved lease agreement and environmental compliance certificate.

The DENR also suspended the ore transport permit issued to APMC and ordered the mining firm to stop transporting nickel ore from the contract site to the causeway. The company’s application for miscellaneous lease agreement was also denied for violating the Public Land Act.

Residents of Sibuyan Island formed a human wall to stop APMC’s trucks carrying nickel ore from leaving the island. Last Friday, the local police broke up the barricade, allowing the trucks to pass through and hurting two people in the process.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources of Romblon was tasked to conduct an investigation into the potentially damaged seagrass and marine resources, and file appropriate legal actions, if warranted, on the reported cutting of trees without permit.

APMC on Monday said it was stopping its exploration and testing activities on Sibuyan Island. The firm added it will cooperate and coordinate with authorities to address concerns.

Small victory for Sibuyanons

“This is just one of the fruits of the barricade with the tireless and unselfish people who have been joining and supporting us for the last 14 days,” environmentalist Rodne Galicha said.

He added that while the residents appreciate the ambush of the DENR, they will not leave the barricade until the firm’s exploration permit and mineral production sharing agreement are revoked.

Elizabeth Ibañez, coordinator of Sibuyanons Against Mining, also said that if the environment department is really serious about protecting the rights and respecting the will of Sibuyanons, it should revoke the permits issued to APMC.

Two sizable parcels of land in Barangays Barangays España and Taclobo in San Fernando town are slated to be mined by the APMC under the MPSA, according to the Project Description for Scoping (PDS) that the firm filed to the DENR

Residents fear that mining activities, if allowed to continue, will damage Sibuyan’s intact forests, including the Mt. Guiting Guiting Natural Park, and river systems. 

READSibuyan folk fear nickel mining will destroy 'Galapagos of Asia'

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

SIBUYAN ISLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives linked to robbery scheme

Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives linked to robbery scheme

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday deported two Japanese fugitives, upon the request of the Japanese government that is investigating...
Headlines
fbtw
Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation
play

Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
With the planned deportation of Saito and Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” or the mastermind behind the...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor files P1 billion plunder, graft raps vs Bantag others

BuCor files P1 billion plunder, graft raps vs Bantag others

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing charges of plunder, graft, malversation of public funds, grave...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Except Palawan, all provinces are malaria-free

DOH: Except Palawan, all provinces are malaria-free

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Philippines aims to be declared malaria-free by 2030.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in &lsquo;arrested development&rsquo;

Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in ‘arrested development’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 48 minutes ago
The Australian think tank said Washington’s lead is largely due to Beijing’s weaknesses.
Headlines
fbtw
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of interest.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that it will conduct an independent probe on the rape allegations against two...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd backs making sex education compulsory, standardized

DepEd backs making sex education compulsory, standardized

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The DepEd said in its position paper read out before the Senate women and children panel that these bills “will surely...
Headlines
fbtw
House forms 'think-tank' with academics to beef up laws on economy

House forms 'think-tank' with academics to beef up laws on economy

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Ateneo de Manila University to tap the academe in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with