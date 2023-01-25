^

Headlines

‘Next agriculture chief must have farmers’ welfare at heart’

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜Next agriculture chief must have farmersâ€™ welfare at heartâ€™
Women farmers were seen pulling up rice seedlings while men moved them to a larger field in a village in Lingayen, Pangasinan on December 24, 2022.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — The next agriculture chief should not just be an expert but should also be someone who has the farmers’ welfare at heart and genuinely devoted to working for food security and keeping prices in the country stable, Sen. Cynthia Villar said yesterday.

Villar, who chairs the Senate committee on agriculture and food, issued the statement after Marcos indicated his intention to name soon his choice for the next chief of the Department of Agriculture (DA), which he currently heads.

“It’s good to have a permanent secretary of agriculture, a secretary of DA who loves the farmer. Remember the DA was called the Department of Importation,” Villar told reporters in Filipino, in mocking reference to the department’s seeming bias for importation of vegetables, fruits, meat and poultry to fill supply gaps. Local farmers have decried their loss of income and the decline of the agriculture industry in general due to massive importation and rampant smuggling.

“There are many experts but he or she does not have the heart for farmers, then it’s useless,” she said.

She said the next DA chief should have a strong moral backbone as many interest groups would try to exert influence on the official “to do something not good for the farmers so sometimes, they can’t resist.”

Marcos should carefully screen his choice for the DA, she said, adding the sector has numerous problems that can be significantly addressed if laws passed by Congress – like the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and the Rice Tarrification Law – are implemented fully and properly.

The Senate, she said, has not been remiss in its duty of allocating the needed funds for the DA even as lawmakers continue to find under-spending and even irregularities in the agency.

She said the Senate is set to pass soon the proposed Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development Competitiveness Act that she and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada authored.

The senator reiterated her strong opposition to agricultural imports, saying too much importation not only leaves farmers impoverished by stunting the growth of the agricultural sector but also leads to massive smuggling that deprives the country of revenues.

“I don’t believe in that. Importation is temporary. We should be developmental,” she said.

Related video:

FARMERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines maintains Ayungin Shoal is part of territory following incident with Chinese vessel

Philippines maintains Ayungin Shoal is part of territory following incident with Chinese vessel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW might review labor agreement with Kuwait after killing of OFW

DMW might review labor agreement with Kuwait after killing of OFW

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople floated a possible review of the Philippines’ labor agreement with Kuwait to better...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to consider plight of small private schools in banning 'no-payment no-exam' policy

Lawmakers to consider plight of small private schools in banning 'no-payment no-exam' policy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers pushing to ban the ‘no permit, no exam’ policy in basic education agreed on Tuesday to look into...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

5 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

5 hours ago
Senators on Tuesday are calling to impose another deployment ban in Kuwait after a 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economy will survive without POGOs &ndash; senator

Economy will survive without POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
A pullout of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country would not make much of a dent on the economy, which remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes &lsquo;mall voting&rsquo; after registration effort

Comelec eyes ‘mall voting’ after registration effort

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is contemplating on allowing the country’s 65 million voters to cast their votes in every...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators welcome free hand on Maharlika

Senators welcome free hand on Maharlika

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators welcomed yesterday pronouncements from President Marcos asking them to scrutinize carefully the proposed Maharlika...
Headlines
fbtw
DA defers extension of P250 onion SRP

DA defers extension of P250 onion SRP

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture has deferred the extension of the P250 suggested retail price for onions because of the expected...
Headlines
fbtw
GT Foundation kicks off 2023 Bags of Blessing

GT Foundation kicks off 2023 Bags of Blessing

1 hour ago
GT Foundation Inc. and Metrobank Foundation Inc. virtually kicked off their annual gift-giving tradition called “Bags...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with