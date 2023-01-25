^

Headlines

Tolentino urges amendment to government procurement law

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Tolentino urges amendment to government procurement law
File photo shows Sen. Francis Tolentino.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — To prevent another overpriced deal similar to the laptop procurement in the education department, the Senate Blue Ribbon committee recommended the immediate amendment of the government procurement law to further strengthen transparency and accountability safeguards.

The panel, chaired by Sen. Francis Tolentino, investigated the P2.4-billion purchase of laptops by the Department of Education (DepEd) and recommended amending Republic Act 9184, or the Procurement Act.

Tolentino’s committee also called for the abolition of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), which facilitated the purchase of the overpriced laptops on behalf of the DepEd.

The committee report also urged various branches of the government, including government-owned and controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and local government units, to just carry out their respective procurement processes.

The panel earlier recommended the filing of multiple criminal and administrative charges against some PS-DBM and DepEd officials due to the anomalous purchase of suspected “overpriced and outdated” laptops for public school teachers.

Tolentino’s committee noted significant irregularities in the purchase of more than 39,000 laptops in 2021, which appears to be overpriced by at least P979 million and recommended the filing of charges for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

FRANCIS TOLENTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines maintains Ayungin Shoal is part of territory following incident with Chinese vessel

Philippines maintains Ayungin Shoal is part of territory following incident with Chinese vessel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW might review labor agreement with Kuwait after killing of OFW

DMW might review labor agreement with Kuwait after killing of OFW

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople floated a possible review of the Philippines’ labor agreement with Kuwait to better...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to consider plight of small private schools in banning 'no-payment no-exam' policy

Lawmakers to consider plight of small private schools in banning 'no-payment no-exam' policy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers pushing to ban the ‘no permit, no exam’ policy in basic education agreed on Tuesday to look into...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

5 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

5 hours ago
Senators on Tuesday are calling to impose another deployment ban in Kuwait after a 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economy will survive without POGOs &ndash; senator

Economy will survive without POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
A pullout of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country would not make much of a dent on the economy, which remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes &lsquo;mall voting&rsquo; after registration effort

Comelec eyes ‘mall voting’ after registration effort

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is contemplating on allowing the country’s 65 million voters to cast their votes in every...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Next agriculture chief must have farmers&rsquo; welfare at heart&rsquo;

‘Next agriculture chief must have farmers’ welfare at heart’

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The next agriculture chief should not just be an expert but should also be someone who has the farmers’ welfare at heart...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators welcome free hand on Maharlika

Senators welcome free hand on Maharlika

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators welcomed yesterday pronouncements from President Marcos asking them to scrutinize carefully the proposed Maharlika...
Headlines
fbtw
DA defers extension of P250 onion SRP

DA defers extension of P250 onion SRP

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture has deferred the extension of the P250 suggested retail price for onions because of the expected...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with