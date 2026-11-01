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Marcos on Undas: Extend devotion to helping others

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 11:16am
Marcos on Undas: Extend devotion to helping others
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the National Correctional Consciousness Week celebrations at New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Oct. 28, 2026.
PCO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to extend the devotion shown during All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day to acts of kindness and concern for others.

In his Undas message, Marcos encouraged the public to draw inspiration from the selflessness of saints and the sacrifices of those who came before them, and to reflect these examples in how they care for one another.

"Across the country, families return to cemeteries, offering prayers and celebrating the lives and legacies of departed loved ones. Some travel great distances for these visits, finding an opportunity to reunite with relatives and recall the moments they once shared," Marcos said.

He said the memories of departed loved ones continue to strengthen the bonds of Filipino families and communities.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to extend the same care shown in honoring the departed to people who are struggling.

"If we can make time to revere those who have passed, we can also make room to listen to those who struggle, and let that same concern guide our society and the work of government," Marcos said.

He ended his message by wishing peace to those who mourn and reminding Filipinos to cherish those who remain.

ALL SOULS' AND ALL SAINTS' DAYS

BONGBONG MARCOS

UNDAS
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