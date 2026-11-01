More than 1 million visit Manila cemeteries on All Saints' Day

Families gather at the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday to remember loved ones who have passed away, bringing flowers and lighting candles in observance of All Saints' Day on Nov. 1, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.16 million people had visited Manila's two major public cemeteries by mid-afternoon Sunday, November 1, as Filipinos marked All Saints' Day.

The Manila North Cemetery recorded an estimated 976,200 visitors as of 3 p.m., according to the latest available count from the Manila Police District.

An hour earlier, the cemetery had logged 811,200 visitors.

Meanwhile, the Manila South Cemetery had recorded 186,350 visitors as of 2 p.m., according to figures cited by the Manila city government.

The latest available tallies from the two cemeteries bring the combined number of visitors to at least 1,162,550.

Officials had expected heavy crowds during the Undas observance.

November 1 and 2, marking All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, respectively, are special non-working days. — Ian Laqui with John Marwin Elao