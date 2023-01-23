Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople prepares for a press briefing after a welcoming ceremony held at the POEA Blas F. Ople Building on July 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker based in Kuwait was found murdered in the said country and the Philippines is working with Kuwaiti authorities on getting justice for the victim.

The burnt body of Jullebee Ranara, who was working there as a domestic helper, was found in the desert over the weekend, according to reports of local media.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs are both awaiting the official report on the incident. “Kuwaiti authorities have arrested the son of her employer,” the DMW said in a statement on Monday.

The news comes as the DMW is working to repatriate hundreds of Kuwait-based OFWs who are staying in the department’s “Kalinga” (care) shelters there, where OFWs run to in case they need help. Some are still waiting for clearance from their employers to be allowed to fly home, while others have pending cases.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople has reached out to, and visited, the slain OFW’s family back home in Metro Manila and promised that they will be provided with the support they may need.

The DMW has called on Kuwaiti authorities for an early resolution of the case and to hold into account the perpetrator.

It is not the first time an OFW has been a victim of abuse or murder while deployed in Kuwait, with the cases of Filipino household worker Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende's murder and rape survivor “Marissa” recently making headlines.

The Philippines has previously banned the deployment of workers to Kuwait, which was lifted only after the two countries inked an agreement to improve working conditions of Filipino workers there.