Migrant workers department seeks repatriation of 300 distressed OFWs in Kuwait

Overseas Filipino workers arrive on Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Kuwait through the government’s repatriation program.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers is assisting hundreds of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino workers come home while it is also looking to "upgrade" its migrant workers shelters that were previously under the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices.

In a press briefing on Monday, Migrant Workers Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Hans Cacdac said there are currently 421 OFWs cramped inside a "Kalinga" (care) shelter in Kuwait. Majority of the OFWs are awaiting clearance from their employers to go back home with no issue, while a number have pending cases.

"We are looking at the possibility of repatriating more than half or around 300 at most in the next two weeks," Cacdac said. "Realistically – in the next two weeks, we are aiming for around 200."

All expenses of the repatriation program will be shouldered by the DMW and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The government will provide the OFWs financial assistance as well as options for reintegration once they come home.

DMW sent a delegation to Kuwait after Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople saw the living condition of hundreds of OFWs through a virtual inspection. Cacdac along with OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio and Social Welfare Attaché Bernard Bonino, arrived there over the weekend.

The department has asked for the assistance of officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to "upgrade the shelters" overseas.

Cacdac said they are also looking for alternative shelters as they decongest and repatriate the existing one.