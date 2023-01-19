^

Headlines

DepEd says to tighten procurement process after Senate probe into laptop deal

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 4:38pm
Teachers conduct a simulation exercise yesterday in preparation for faceto- face classes at the Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School in Navotas on Nov. 22.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Thursday it would plug gaps in its procurement process after a Senate panel recommended graft and perjury charges against department officials over the “highly irregular” purchase of overpriced laptops in 2021.

In a press briefing on Thursday, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the department will "definitely consider" the panel’s recommendations and findings to strengthen its "internal controls on procurement."

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee earlier recommended the filing of graft charges against Education Undersecretary Analyn Sevilla and Education Director Abran Abanil. 

RELATED: Senate panel wants DepEd, PS-DBM execs charged over ‘overpriced’ laptops

It also wants to file graft charges against former Undersecretary Alain del Pascua, former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) chiefs Lloyd Christopher Lao, Jaysonmer Uayan and other current and former DepEd and PS-DBM officials. 

The panel also recommended filing perjury charges against Sevilla, Del Pascua, Lao and Uayan, and avgainst former Education Assistant Secretary Salvador Malana III.

This is based on the committee’s investigation that found laptops procured in 2021 for DepEd's teaching and non-teaching personnel were overpriced by at least P979 million. Each of the nearly 40,000 laptops was priced at P58,270, more expensive than what its budget allowed by P24,741, based on the panel's findings.

With a disclaimer that he and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte had yet to read the full report by the Senate panel during the press briefing, Poa said that DepEd will cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman if it pursues a case against sitting DepEd officials.

"We will have to see if it will be a case filed by the Ombudsman or DepEd. Especially in this case, the transaction (was) not limited to just one agency. DepEd and PS-DBM are involved," Poa said.

DepEd is also conducting its own internal proceedings related to the officials who signed off on the change in laptop specifications, Poa added.

DepEd’s first order this year established a separate strand for procurement, removing it from the main responsibility of the department's administrative services. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

EDUCATION

LAPTOPS

PROCUREMENT SERVICE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET­ AND MANAGEMENT
