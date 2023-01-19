^

Headlines

Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 2:44pm
Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched
Representatives from DOH, WHO and the Australian Government with Wellness Warriors at the launch of "The Wellness Movement" at Philippine Children's Medical Center on 16 Jan 2023.
World Health Organization

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has launched an initiative to improve the mental health and well-being of 3,000 medical workers across the Philippines.

“The Wellness Movement,” which is supported by the World Health Organization and the Australian government, is in line with the country’s Mental Health Act that recommends integrating strategies promoting health in the workplace.

“Creating a mental-health positive culture in our workplaces is integral to the flourishing of not only our healthcare workers as they fulfill their role as healers, but also the cultivation of relationships among their families and friends, as they bring home healthy habits for mental health and wellness,” said DOH Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho.

According to a 2022 WHO report, 23% to 46% of healthcare workers reported symptoms of anxiety; 20% to 37% experienced depressive symptoms while 41% to 52% experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Wellness Movement” was kicked off with an on-site launch at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center on January 16.

It will be followed by various virtual roll-outs of community pods in 30 public and private all over Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Community pods serve as safe spaces for health workers to practice wellness individually and promote in their workplaces.

“Wellness Warriors” are given an arsenal of low-cost, practical tools that are specifically designed to their specific needs and daily routine.

“The Wellness Movement” also promotes an organizational culture that is supportive, responsive and empowering to its employees. The initiative includes strategies to sustain the community pods and monitor their impact on individual healthcare workers and health facilities as a whole.

“Workplaces can be places of both opportunity and risk for mental health. With a profession and vocation as demanding as saving lives and caring for people, healthcare workers have been at risk of tremendous and chronic stress even before the pandemic,” said Graham Harrison, officer-in-charge of the Office of the WHO Representative to the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MENTAL HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

8 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

7 hours ago
The shear line, the northeast monsoon, and a number of low pressure areas have been dumping rain across the country since...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has been cleared of liability for concealment of security breaches in the general elections on...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos, cognizant of low internet speed and access in the Philippines, vowed to undertake measures to improve online...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners&rsquo; female kin

CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners’ female kin

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights reminded jail authorities on Thursday to comply with international rules after a family member...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd says to tighten procurement process after Senate probe into laptop deal

DepEd says to tighten procurement process after Senate probe into laptop deal

By Cristina Chi | 16 minutes ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) vowed to plug the gaps in its procurement process after a Senate panel recommended graft...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel wants DepEd, PS-DBM execs charged over &lsquo;overpriced&rsquo; laptops

Senate panel wants DepEd, PS-DBM execs charged over ‘overpriced’ laptops

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Among the former officials who the panel recommended to be slapped with charges are former Education Undersecretary Alain...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia

Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia

2 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs is now working on the repatriation of eight Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia over the cryptocurrency...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says 'no point' in building up Philippine armory

Marcos says 'no point' in building up Philippine armory

3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is not keen on increasing the country’s military spending as he remarked at the...
Headlines
fbtw
No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Contrary to previous projections, no surge in COVID-19 hospital admissions was reported during or even after the Yuletide...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with