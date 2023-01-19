Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

Representatives from DOH, WHO and the Australian Government with Wellness Warriors at the launch of "The Wellness Movement" at Philippine Children's Medical Center on 16 Jan 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has launched an initiative to improve the mental health and well-being of 3,000 medical workers across the Philippines.

“The Wellness Movement,” which is supported by the World Health Organization and the Australian government, is in line with the country’s Mental Health Act that recommends integrating strategies promoting health in the workplace.

“Creating a mental-health positive culture in our workplaces is integral to the flourishing of not only our healthcare workers as they fulfill their role as healers, but also the cultivation of relationships among their families and friends, as they bring home healthy habits for mental health and wellness,” said DOH Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho.

According to a 2022 WHO report, 23% to 46% of healthcare workers reported symptoms of anxiety; 20% to 37% experienced depressive symptoms while 41% to 52% experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Wellness Movement” was kicked off with an on-site launch at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center on January 16.

It will be followed by various virtual roll-outs of community pods in 30 public and private all over Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Community pods serve as safe spaces for health workers to practice wellness individually and promote in their workplaces.

“Wellness Warriors” are given an arsenal of low-cost, practical tools that are specifically designed to their specific needs and daily routine.

“The Wellness Movement” also promotes an organizational culture that is supportive, responsive and empowering to its employees. The initiative includes strategies to sustain the community pods and monitor their impact on individual healthcare workers and health facilities as a whole.

“Workplaces can be places of both opportunity and risk for mental health. With a profession and vocation as demanding as saving lives and caring for people, healthcare workers have been at risk of tremendous and chronic stress even before the pandemic,” said Graham Harrison, officer-in-charge of the Office of the WHO Representative to the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico