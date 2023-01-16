^

Headlines

CHR: New execs dedicated to improving human rights situation

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 4:29pm
Composite photo shows Commission on Human Rights chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc, and commissioners Beda Epres Faydah Dumarpa.
Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Monday assured the public that it is committed to upholding the institution’s independence and responding to abuses despite criticism that its new officials lack background and experience in human rights work.

In a statement, the CHR said it respects the remarks of human rights advocates on the qualifications and background of the newly-appointed members of the sixth Commission en banc.

During the release of Human Rights Watch’s latest report last week, HRW deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said that filling vacancies in the CHR is one of the ways that can help improve the country’s human rights situation.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has so far appointed former Malacañang deputy secretary Richard Palpal-latoc as the chairperson, and former Ombudsman investigator Beda Epres and lawyer Faydah Dumarpa as commissioners. The chief executive needs to name two more members of the sixth Commission en banc.

“People who have been appointed so far don’t really have, as far as we can see, much of a track record on human rights. We hope that they will do a good job, but we haven’t seen anything yet,” Robertson said last Thursday.

In response, the CHR said it respects the vigilance shown by the human rights community, and stressed that: “Under a democracy, we expect nothing less and take this as a challenge.”

The CHR has, since the appointments of Palpal-latoc and Epres, supported the decriminalization of libel and has called for accountability for police officers allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade beyond resignation or retirement.

The commission has also called for due process in government efforts to "cleanse" the police force by having top officials file courtesy resignations and submit themselves to a review by a panel.

Qualifications

It was not the first time that human rights advocates raised doubts about the appointment of CHR executives.

Former CHR chairperson Etta Rosales, earlier said Palpal-latoc would “struggle with the basics of both senior leadership and human rights practice.”

Palpal-latoc previously worked at the Office of the Quezon City Prosecutor, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of the Ombudsman. He signified the desire to expand and fortify CHR’s work with respect to economic, social, and cultural rights.

The CHR noted that Epres’ strong investigation background “makes the promotion of good governance as a pillar of social justice and human rights as one of his strongest values.”

It also said that Dumarpa’s experience in the legal, socio-political, administrative and finance arenas, and her Muslim roots “introduces an overall multidisciplinary perspective necessary for a national human rights institution to tackle evolving human rights challenges.”

‘New directions’

The commission pointed out that under its new leadership, demand for accountability, investigations of human rights violations, and lobbying for laws that seek to uphold human rights continue.

“To note, it has only been four months since the first appointments of the new Commission en banc members were made yet work continues and new directions are already being set,” it said.

The CHR previously announced its intent to create a mechanism for strategic litigation where the commission, within its mandate, will handle cases to strengthen access to justice. The commission also ordered that grassroots and community-based human rights education activities are intensified.

“Our commitment to human rights cause shall be our steady compass as we fulfill our term as the sixth Commission en banc. CHR remains ready, willing, and able to stand up for the rights of all,” it said.

The CHR was created as a response to the atrocities committed during Martial Law.

 

