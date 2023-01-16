Death toll from recent weather disturbances rises to 28

This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents riding boats through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 28 individuals have reportedly died due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain this month, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Monday.

Zamboanga Peninsula logged the most casualties with eight. Seven deaths were reported in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol region, one in the Davao region.

Related Stories LPA dumps rain in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

Three people remained missing, while 11 individuals were injured.

A number of low pressure areas, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been dumping rain across the country since the start of the year.

The OCD also reported that nearly 1.4 million people were affected by the weather disturbances. More than 211,000 individuals were forced to flee their homes.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P171.5 million, while damage to agriculture was pegged at P274.1 million.

Assistance amounting to P74 million was provided to affected communities, the disaster agency said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday that a low-pressure area will bring rain to parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. It warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rain.