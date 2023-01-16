^

Headlines

Death toll from recent weather disturbances rises to 28

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 11:24am
Death toll from recent weather disturbances rises to 28
This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents riding boats through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.
Handout / Mayor Benjamin Ver / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — At least 28 individuals have reportedly died due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain this month, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Monday.

Zamboanga Peninsula logged the most casualties with eight. Seven deaths were reported in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol region, one in the Davao region.

Three people remained missing, while 11 individuals were injured.

A number of low pressure areas, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been dumping rain across the country since the start of the year.

The OCD also reported that nearly 1.4 million people were affected by the weather disturbances. More than 211,000 individuals were forced to flee their homes.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P171.5 million, while damage to agriculture was pegged at P274.1 million.

Assistance amounting to P74 million was provided to affected communities, the disaster agency said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday that a low-pressure area will bring rain to parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. It warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rain.

 

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OCTA: 4.1% nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate

OCTA: 4.1% nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 4.1 percent on Saturday, the OCTA Research group said.
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion: NAIA privatization to benefit tourism

Concepcion: NAIA privatization to benefit tourism

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The privatization of operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport anticipates the potential growth of tourism as it...
Headlines
fbtw
East Asia could be next Ukraine, Japan PM says

East Asia could be next Ukraine, Japan PM says

12 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he told Western powers that East Asia could be the next Ukraine, as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to start hearings on AFP officers&rsquo; fixed terms

Senate to start hearings on AFP officers’ fixed terms

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate committee on national defense and security will start tomorrow hearings into proposals to amend Republic Act 11709...
Headlines
fbtw
800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 800,000 people will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program this year, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos open to talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

Marcos open to talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

1 hour ago
President Marcos Jr. made the clarification after the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, which has jurisdiction over the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Red-tagged anew, Baguio's Magalong warns of legal action

Red-tagged anew, Baguio's Magalong warns of legal action

1 hour ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong issued a thinly-veiled threat of legal action against red-taggers as he was once again...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Centino's reappointment as AFP chief a way to fix seniority issue

Marcos: Centino's reappointment as AFP chief a way to fix seniority issue

2 hours ago
The chief executive said the reappointment of Gen. Andres Centino was a way to boost the morale of military officials.
Headlines
fbtw
LPA dumps rain in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

LPA dumps rain in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

3 hours ago
The LPA, along with the shear line, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress hikes AFP modernization budget amid rumors of unrest

Congress hikes AFP modernization budget amid rumors of unrest

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Congress has earmarked and increased by P6 billion the budget for the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with