LPA dumps rain in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

January 16, 2023 | 8:49am
Satellite image as of 7:30 a.m. on January 16, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area will trigger rain in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday.

The LPA was last spotted 180 kilometers east of Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

Weather specialist Obet Bandrina said the weather disturbance has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, and may dissipate in the next 48 hours.

But the LPA, along with the shear line, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, rain from the northeast monsoon or amihan will affect residents from Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

PAGASA warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rain.

The northeast monsoon will also stir light rain over Ilocos region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Nearly 1.4 million individuals were affected, and 28 people were killed by the effects of recent weather disturbances, the Office of the Civil Defense reported Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

