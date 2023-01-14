^

Headlines

Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 10:00am
Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80
Manolo Lopez
RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — Manuel M. Lopez, one of the stewards of the Lopez family, died on Thursday at the age of 80, his family announced.

Lopez served as chairman and CEO of Lopez Holdings Corp., chairman and CEO of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) – the power distributor previously owned by the Lopezes – and was former Philippine ambassador to Japan.

Known as “MML” in the business community, Lopez was recognized both for his business acumen and diplomacy.

He served as chairman of Meralco from 2001 and led the power firm during its turbulent years starting in 2008, which were marked by a government takeover through the Government Service Insurance System.

In 2009, the Lopez Group sold their shares in Meralco to the group of businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan. In 2012, the Lopez Group’s share in Meralco dwindled to roughly three percent.

As the Philippine ambassador to Japan during the administration of the late president Benigno Aquino III, Lopez was able to convince many Japanese companies to invest in the country.

He is the younger brother of the late Eugenio “Geny” Lopez Jr., former chairman of ABS-CBN, and First Philippine Holdings Corp. chairman emeritus Oscar Lopez.

He is the father of Martin “Mark” Lopez, chairman of ABS-CBN; Miguel “Mike” Lopez, senior vice president and treasurer of Rockwell Land and Manuel “Beaver” Lopez Jr., director of First Gen Corp.

Lopez also served other roles in the family-owned business empire – as an executive vice president of Benpres Corp. from 1973 to 1986 and of AFISCO Insurance Corp. from 1975 to 1982.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of the East and advanced studies in the Financial and Management Development Program from Harvard.

According to the family, the wake will be at The Fifth at Rockwell. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 17.

MANOLO LOPEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

17 hours ago
They also reiterated that the ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Rains, floods and landslides during the first two weeks of 2023 due to various weather systems have so far claimed the lives...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Manuel M. Lopez, one of the stewards of the Lopez family, died on Thursday at the age of 80, his family announced.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara to present Basic Education Report

Sara to present Basic Education Report

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will present her term’s agenda for the education sector and the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse

DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse

11 hours ago
Baguio and Benguet leaders have commended Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and National Electrification Administrator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
Ukraine diplomat apologizes for mix-up on phone call request

Ukraine diplomat apologizes for mix-up on phone call request

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
A Ukraine diplomat has apologized to the Department of Foreign Affairs over how he was perceived to be complaining that Manila...
Headlines
fbtw

Increase police visibility at NAIA, Go says

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has called on law enforcement authorities to increase police visibility and aviation security while enhancing intelligence capabilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport following the removal...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups&rsquo; pages

CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups’ pages

19 hours ago
“We urge Facebook to review their decision to takedown the pages of progressive groups based on their business and human...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with