Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 5 due to bad weather

People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Work and classes in some areas have been suspended due to bad weather largely brought by a low pressure area off Samar and another LPA off Palawan.

Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Thursday, January 5. (Can't view the list? Click here.)