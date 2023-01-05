^

Headlines

LPAs bring rain to parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 8:51am
LPAs bring rain to parts of Philippines
Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. on January 5, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Rainy weather will persist in various parts of the Philippines due to the presence of two low pressure areas, state meteorologists said Thursday.

PAGASA is monitoring an LPA located 50 kilometers east of Roxas City in Capiz, which may dissipate today. It is also keeping an eye on an LPA located 450 km south of Kalayaan in Palawan, which is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the two LPAs have a low chance of becoming tropical cyclones.

However, the weather disturbances will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao region.

The weather agency warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Residents of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from the impacts of the Christmas day floods that inundated their homes and crops, and left 52 people dead.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will dump rain to Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon. Light rain will affect Ilocos region. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos reorganizes Office of the President

Marcos reorganizes Office of the President

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has streamlined further the structure of his office, placing the government’s lead communication arm...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos restructures Office of the President, renames press office anew

Marcos restructures Office of the President, renames press office anew

11 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered the main Malacañang-based office streamlined through a new executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks over 1,000 poll overspending cases

Comelec junks over 1,000 poll overspending cases

By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
More than 1,000 overspending cases in previous elections have been dismissed by the Commission on Elections as part of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Advincula, Papal Nuncio lead requiem mass for Benedict

Advincula, Papal Nuncio lead requiem mass for Benedict

By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown will lead the requiem mass for the late...
Headlines
fbtw
Eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China test positive for COVID-19

Eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China test positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago
The travelers arrived from December 27, 2022 to January 2, 2023, according to the Bureau of Quarantine, and have since been...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 5 due to bad weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 5 due to bad weather

By PhilstarLIVE | 49 minutes ago
Work and classes in some areas have been suspended due to bad weather largely brought by a low pressure area off Samar and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

Philippines, China vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

1 hour ago
Beijing and Manila on Wednesday vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Most OFWs able to leave after airport shutdown

Most OFWs able to leave after airport shutdown

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Only a few overseas Filipino workers affected by last Sunday’s airspace shutdown are still unable to leave and awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA brings rains to Mindanao

LPA brings rains to Mindanao

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas located east and west of the Philippine archipelago are expected to bring rains in many parts of the...
Headlines
fbtw
China, Philippines vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

China, Philippines vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

11 hours ago
Beijing and Manila on Wednesday vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with