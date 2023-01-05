LPAs bring rain to parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. on January 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Rainy weather will persist in various parts of the Philippines due to the presence of two low pressure areas, state meteorologists said Thursday.

PAGASA is monitoring an LPA located 50 kilometers east of Roxas City in Capiz, which may dissipate today. It is also keeping an eye on an LPA located 450 km south of Kalayaan in Palawan, which is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the two LPAs have a low chance of becoming tropical cyclones.

However, the weather disturbances will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao region.

The weather agency warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Residents of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from the impacts of the Christmas day floods that inundated their homes and crops, and left 52 people dead.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will dump rain to Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon. Light rain will affect Ilocos region. — Gaea Katreena Cabico