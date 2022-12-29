^

Headlines

DOH's reminder: Use 'torotot' in open space, don't share it with others

Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 5:08pm
DOH's reminder: Use 'torotot' in open space, don't share it with others
Kids ready their "torotot" (plastic horns) as an alternative noise-maker to firecrackers in welcoming the year 2022 inside their home in Quezon City on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is no longer discouraging the use of "torotot" or party horn in welcoming the new year, but the agency issued reminders to use the alternative noisemaker safely.

The department discouraged the use of tororot in the last two years to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But in a briefing Thursday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the situation now is “very different,” noting that many Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are practicing public health protocols.

“If we use torotot, make sure it is not being passed around because people can get infected if we do that,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

She added that people should use torotot in open spaces, not in enclosed surroundings.

The DOH has been urging the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers.

The number of firecracker-related injuries rose to 36 two days before New Year’s Eve. The figure was 44% higher than the cases reported in 2021, but it was 18% lower than the five-year average. Prohibited firecracker boga remained the top cause of injuries.

Most of the injuries were reported in Western Visayas (9), followed by Bicol region (5), Soccsksargen (4), and Central Visayas and Metro Manila with three cases each.

Supervise kids’ use

EcoWaste Coalition on Thursday called on parents to supervise their children when they use torotots, light-up hand clappers, and spinning pens and wands to keep them out of harm’s way.

“Seemingly harmless alternative merrymakers used during the New Year’s Eve revelry may contain loosely attached parts that can get disconnected and swallowed by a child posing choking, internal burn and/or chemical hazard,” said Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition.

It stressed that most light-up merrymakers and torotots sold in the market have not gone through required quality and safety verification.

The group advised adults to choose well-made torotots. They must inform children about its proper use: do not blow torotot while running and on another person’s ear, and do not use it if its muzzle is broken or damaged. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

NEW YEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Some 3.3 million SIMs were enrolled on the second day of mandatory registration, the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines expected to ink over 10 deals in Marcos state visit to China

Philippines expected to ink over 10 deals in Marcos state visit to China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
There are several bilateral agreements covering trade and investments, agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We know that the interest of the private sector is how to increase revenue while lowering their operating costs and wages...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

9 hours ago
Meanwhile, 24,557 families or 101,613 individuals continue to seek shelter from the effects of the rains and remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

9 hours ago
The low pressure area was last seen 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator wants cybersecurity development in basic education

Senator wants cybersecurity development in basic education

4 hours ago
"When it comes to coding, for example, I think it should be introduced as early as junior high school level so that students...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Christmas shear line floods, landslides climbs to 33

Death toll from Christmas shear line floods, landslides climbs to 33

5 hours ago
One person died and three others were missing in the southern Philippines after being hit by a landslide, police said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilSA cautions against expected debris from a Chinese rocket launch

PhilSA cautions against expected debris from a Chinese rocket launch

6 hours ago
Rocket debris from a Long March 3B launch in the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province is projected to fall...
Headlines
fbtw
Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, the central bank projected inflation would land between the range of 7.8-8.6% in December. Inflation...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals&rsquo; group backs state of calamity extension

Private hospitals’ group backs state of calamity extension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Amid the threat of a new COVID-19 variant, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. has given its full support...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with