DOH's reminder: Use 'torotot' in open space, don't share it with others

Kids ready their "torotot" (plastic horns) as an alternative noise-maker to firecrackers in welcoming the year 2022 inside their home in Quezon City on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is no longer discouraging the use of "torotot" or party horn in welcoming the new year, but the agency issued reminders to use the alternative noisemaker safely.

The department discouraged the use of tororot in the last two years to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But in a briefing Thursday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the situation now is “very different,” noting that many Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are practicing public health protocols.

“If we use torotot, make sure it is not being passed around because people can get infected if we do that,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

She added that people should use torotot in open spaces, not in enclosed surroundings.

The DOH has been urging the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers.

The number of firecracker-related injuries rose to 36 two days before New Year’s Eve. The figure was 44% higher than the cases reported in 2021, but it was 18% lower than the five-year average. Prohibited firecracker boga remained the top cause of injuries.

Most of the injuries were reported in Western Visayas (9), followed by Bicol region (5), Soccsksargen (4), and Central Visayas and Metro Manila with three cases each.

Supervise kids’ use

EcoWaste Coalition on Thursday called on parents to supervise their children when they use torotots, light-up hand clappers, and spinning pens and wands to keep them out of harm’s way.

“Seemingly harmless alternative merrymakers used during the New Year’s Eve revelry may contain loosely attached parts that can get disconnected and swallowed by a child posing choking, internal burn and/or chemical hazard,” said Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition.

It stressed that most light-up merrymakers and torotots sold in the market have not gone through required quality and safety verification.

The group advised adults to choose well-made torotots. They must inform children about its proper use: do not blow torotot while running and on another person’s ear, and do not use it if its muzzle is broken or damaged. — Gaea Katreena Cabico