How to treat firecracker-related injuries, according to DOH

A man buys fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on December 23, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite repeated warnings against using firecrackers, the number of injuries has reached 25 a few days before the country welcomes the new year.

The Department of Health said the number of cases since December 21 was 14% higher than the injuries logged in 2021, but was 24% lower than the five-year average during the same time period.

Related Stories Quezon City bans households from holding fireworks displays

In a briefing Tuesday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire enumerated tips to treat firework-related injuries as she called on the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers.

"Let's refrain from using firecrackers. Let's avoid injuries, especially for our children," Vergeire said in Filipino.

Here are tips to help an injured individual, according to Vergeire:

Assess the extent of injury. If there’s a major blood loss or if a finger or arm is severed, the injured body part should be wrapped in a clean cloth. The injured individual should be brought to a hospital immediately.



For minor injury or burn: Rinse the area with water and observe.



Those injured by firecrackers should get anti-tetanus shots

Firecracker injuries

According to the DOH’s latest report, 13 of the firecracker-related cases this year sustained eye injuries, while two had blast or burn injuries requiring amputation.

Ninety-two percent of the cases were male. Seventy-two percent of the injuries occurred at home, while 7% happened in the streets.

Most of the cases were reported in Western Visayas (6), followed by Bicol region, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen with three cases each.

Boga, whistle bomb, kwitis, 5-Star, and unknown firecrackers were the top causes of injuries.

So far, no deaths, and incidents of firework ingestion and stray bullet injury have been logged.

Some local governments such as Quezon City have prohibited private households from using firecrackers and holding fireworks displays to minimize injuries, and regulated the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.