PhilSA cautions against expected debris from a Chinese rocket launch

FILE PHOTO: This photo taken on November 12, 2020 shows a Long March 3B rocket carrying the Tiantong 1-02 satellite, a new mobile telecommunication satellite, launching from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency calls on the public to exercise caution as rocket debris from one of China’s launches is expected to fall between 12:33 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. near Palawan.

Rocket debris from a Long March 3B launch in the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province is projected to fall within the vicinity of Recto bank.

The drop zone is estimated to be within 137 kilometers of the Ayungin shoal and 200 kilometers from Quezon in Palawan, based on a Notice to Airmen sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines from its Chinese counterpart.

“The unburned debris is designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space,” the PhilSA said in an advisory on Thursday morning.

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas within the Philippine territory, falling debris poses [a] danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone.”

However, the agency said rocket debris may be washed ashore, calling on the public to inform local officials should they find debris nearby as its retrieval may expose the public to harmful substances.

The PhilSA on Thursday noted that the actual drop zone of the rocket debris may change due to factors such as the Earth’s rotation and other climate conditions.

“Furthermore, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” the PhilSA said.

The retrieval of Chinese rocket debris found floating off Pagasa Island in Palawan has recently been the subject of disagreement between the two countries.

The Philippine Navy said the Chinese coastguard “forcefully” seized parts of a rocket that landed in Philippine waters just last month. China denied the accusations, saying it was “inconsistent with facts."