DOH logs 5,690 new COVID cases, 172 deaths in past week

Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 4:40pm
In this photo taken on December 21, 2022, children walk past a Christmas-themed house in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines tallied 5,690 additional COVID-19 infections in the past week, the Department of Health reported Monday.

From December 19 to 25, an average of 813 cases were logged daily. The figure was 25% lower than the cases logged from December 12 to 18.

Only three of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the health department showed there were 516 patients with severe and critical conditions, which represented 11.6% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Only 19.1% of 2,367 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while only 17.6% of 18,935 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The agency also verified 172 deaths in the past week. Only 24 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

Last week, the DOH said the number of daily COVID-19 cases may reach 4,114 by mid-January following the expected increase in mobility during the holiday season.

In a separate report, the OCTA Research group said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped to 11.5%. However, a “significant increase” in the percentage of people testing positivity in Albay, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, and Pampanga was observed.

More than 73.7 million people—or 94% of the target population—have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 21.1 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 

