'Significant' rise in COVID-19 positivity rate seen in 4 Luzon provinces

Passengers wait at a terminal station to take buses, which will take them back to their home provinces for Christmas holiday celebrations with family and loved ones, in Paranaque, Metro Manila on December 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped to 11.5%, but it increased significantly in four Luzon provinces, the OCTA Research group reported Monday.

The percentage of people testing positive in the capital region was down to 11.5% on December 25 from 13.9% on December 17.

Meanwhile, “significant increase” in COVID-19 positivity rate was observed in Albay, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, and Pampanga.

Positivity rate rose to 35.4% from 23.3% in Albay, to 44.8% from 30.6% in Ilocos Sur, to 41.7% from 26.2% in Kalinga, and to 17% from 12.5% in Pampanga.

The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or below to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The Department of Health has been saying that positivity rate should not be used as the sole basis to determine if tighter restrictions are needed in an area as it is affected by various factors, including the number of tests done in a day.

The agency said last week that the number of COVID-19 infections in the country may reach 4,114 a day by January 15 following the expected increase in mobility during the holiday season.

Under this scenario, there may be 2,252 severe and critical admissions by mid-January.

The Philippines has confirmed 4.06 million COVID-19 infections, with 65,236 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 15,937 active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico