^

Headlines

'Significant' rise in COVID-19 positivity rate seen in 4 Luzon provinces

Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 3:47pm
'Significant' rise in COVID-19 positivity rate seen in 4 Luzon provinces
Passengers wait at a terminal station to take buses, which will take them back to their home provinces for Christmas holiday celebrations with family and loved ones, in Paranaque, Metro Manila on December 23, 2022.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped to 11.5%, but it increased significantly in four Luzon provinces, the OCTA Research group reported Monday.

The percentage of people testing positive in the capital region was down to 11.5% on December 25 from 13.9% on December 17.

Meanwhile, “significant increase” in COVID-19 positivity rate was observed in Albay, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, and Pampanga.

Positivity rate rose to 35.4% from 23.3% in Albay, to 44.8% from 30.6% in Ilocos Sur, to 41.7% from 26.2% in Kalinga, and to 17% from 12.5% in Pampanga.

The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or below to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The Department of Health has been saying that positivity rate should not be used as the sole basis to determine if tighter restrictions are needed in an area as it is affected by various factors, including the number of tests done in a day. 

The agency said last week that the number of COVID-19 infections in the country may reach 4,114 a day by January 15 following the expected increase in mobility during the holiday season.

Under this scenario, there may be 2,252 severe and critical admissions by mid-January.

The Philippines has confirmed 4.06 million COVID-19 infections, with 65,236 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 15,937 active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

2 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
From the country’s increased tourist targets for 2023 to issues surrounding gratuity pay given to government employees,...
Headlines
fbtw
Shear line dumps rain in parts of Philippines

Shear line dumps rain in parts of Philippines

7 hours ago
The effects of the shear line have affected 18,407 families or 80,142 people in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and...
Headlines
fbtw
666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported an additional 666 COVID-19 cases, bringing to 4,061,663 the total number of those...
Headlines
fbtw
COA begins reviewing government vax procurement

COA begins reviewing government vax procurement

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has begun reviewing documents of the government’s vaccine procurement after the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
According to the DOH, the number of reported firecracker-related injuries from December 21 was the same in 2021, but 29% lower...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian&rsquo;s case seeking refugee status

Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian’s case seeking refugee status

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has partially reversed a decision that denied a Pakistani Christian, who faces criminal charges of blasphemy,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported five cases of firecracker-related injuries in the run-up to the New Year.
Headlines
fbtw
More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government hired more than 11,000 teachers this year to address the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Lawmakers opposed to the Maharlika Investment Fund said it would be better if the Marcos administration let the pandemic-battered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with