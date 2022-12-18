CPP declares days of mourning, honors for Joma Sison

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines has declared 10 days of mourning for founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, who died in exile in the Netherlands over the weekend, as as the party prepares for its 54th anniversary.

The Department of National Defense on Saturday called Sison "the greatest stumbling block of peace for the Philippines" and said his death is symbolic of the end of the decades-old communist insurgency. The department also called on members of the CPP, New People's Army and National Democratic Front to surrender.

"Let us dedicate our the Party's upcoming 54th anniversary to Ka Joma's memory, to celebrate his life and all the victories that we have achieved under his leadership and guidance," the CPP said as it declared the days of mourning for Sison.

It also ordered the NPA to mark the party's anniversary on the 26th by standing in formation "and silently [performing] a 21-gun salute" as a tribute and farewell to Sison.

Sison wrote "Philippine Society and Revolution", a primary text of the CPP. The party said his writings "laid out the theoretical foundation of the Philippine revolution" and that these would serve as guides for the continuing armed struggle.

"Let us forever keep red his memory and legacy and strengthen our determination to continue and bring forward the revolution," the CPP also said.

'End of an era'

In a statement on Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed its condolences to Sison's family, saying also that his death is "an opportunity for his successor, if there will be [one], to chart a new direction in promoting reforms. Hopefully, away from armed struggle."

Former President Rodrigo Duterte — a former student of Sison and who had a working relationship with communist rebels while mayor of Davao City — also expressed his condolences, adding "I would like to believe that, at the end of the day, we shared the same dream of creating a better future for every Filipino."

"His death certainly marks the end of an era, and it is my hope that, with it, the end of insurgencies in the Philippines and the revolutionary movement that he has founded as well," Duterte also said.

It is yet unclear if Sison's remains will be brought back to the Philippines but the CPP said it "[awaits] the homecoming of Ka Joma's remains or ashes, a wish he had expressed in the past."