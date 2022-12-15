^

Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests

December 15, 2022 | 4:28pm
Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests
A supporters of former President Pedro Castillo shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest demanding the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, in the surroundings of San Martin Square in Lima, on December 14, 2022. Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency Wednesday amid violent protests against the ouster of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven people dead. The announcement came as a judge ordered Castillo to remain in prison on charges of rebellion and conspiracy for another 48 hours ahead of a release hearing. Nationwide protests and roadblocks continued Wednesday after Castillo's arrest last week for trying to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
AFP / Martin Bernetti

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassy in Santiago, Chile is monitoring the political and security situation in Peru amid continued protests in Lima, Arequipa and Cusco. 

The foreign service post holds jurisdiction over Filipinos residing in Chile, Ecuador and Pile. According to the DFA, there are some 160 overseas Filipinos working and residing in Peru. 

“The embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and will officially reach out to Peruvian authorities on the same,” the Embassy in Chile said in its advisory.

The DFA said the advisory is also being circulated by the Filipino community coordinator. 

Peru has just declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency due to “acts of vandalism and violence, road blocks” following protests against the ouster of ex-president Pedro Castillo. Violent protests have so far left 7 dead and 200 injured, while officials are saying around 800 tourists have been stranded. 

The DFA said the foreign service post in Chile is investigating unconfirmed reports of a number of Filipino tourists stranded in Machu Picchu following an airport closure in Cusco.

“The embassy also seeks the Filipino community’s support in being immediately informed through its assistance-to-nationals hotline and through the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Lima,” the embassy said in its advisory.

With the ongoing mass demonstrations across Peru, its new president, Dina Boluarte, has struggled to quell tensions and called for the next election, moving it to December 2023 instead of 2026. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Agence France-Presse 

FILIPINO DIASPORA

FILIPINOS OVERSEAS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS

PERU

PROTESTS
