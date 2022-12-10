LPA off Sorsogon becomes tropical depression

Satellite image taken at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA said Saturday morning that the low pressure area located off Sorsogon developed into a tropical depression.

PAGASA said that the LPA, last spotted 215 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, is named Rosal. It is the 18th tropical cyclone inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Prior to it intensifying into a tropical depression, Rosal was already bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain showers across most of Luzon, particularly Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the Bicol region, and the entirety of Visayas.

PAGASA warns that with moderate to heavy rains over the Visayas due to the LPA and the possibility of intense rains in the afternoon to the evening, there is a high chance of flooding and landslides.

Cloudy skies and rain showers will also prevail over the Cagayan Valley due to a shear line, or the convergence of hot and cold air. Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms will be experienced over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions. — Xave Gregorio