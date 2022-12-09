^

Headlines

DOH discourages antigen tests to screen for COVID-19 at Christmas parties

Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 4:44pm
DOH discourages antigen tests to screen for COVID-19 at Christmas parties
Members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) at the Manila International Container Port seized thousands of fake Clungene brand antigen test kits, LianHua Chinese herbal medicine and N95 face masks at a warehouse along Carlos Palanca street.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday discouraged the use of antigen tests to screen for COVID-19 at Christmas parties, warning that it may yield inaccurate results when used on people without symptoms.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said antigen tests are accurate if people have symptoms, otherwise these could produce false-negatives or false-positives.

“For example, if a person got a false negative but they were actually sick, they will infect other people at the party. Or if they tested positive but they actually were negative for the disease, they won’t be able to go to the party and they’ll experience mental anguish,” Vegeire said.

The best way to screen for COVID-19 before revelries, Vergeire said, is through health screening which would assess if someone was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and if they have symptoms of the illness.

On top of this, she recommended that partygoers keep their masks on.

“That is the only way that we can ensure and assure our fellow revelers that transmission will be kept at a minimum,” she said. — Xave Gregorio

CHRISTMAS PARTIES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Almost 40% of Filipinos 'dissatisfied' with performance of migrant worker dept &mdash; survey

Almost 40% of Filipinos 'dissatisfied' with performance of migrant worker dept — survey

8 hours ago
Per the OCTA Research group's Tugon ng Masa survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, 36% of interviewees said they...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine tourism recovery from pandemic is a 'whole-of-country' approach &mdash; Frasco
play

Philippine tourism recovery from pandemic is a 'whole-of-country' approach — Frasco

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Philippine tourism industry’s path towards recovery from the global pandemic is one carved through strong relationships...
Headlines
fbtw
Qatar probing OFW death at World Cup site &mdash; official

Qatar probing OFW death at World Cup site — official

11 hours ago
World Cup host Qatar is investigating the death of an overseas Filipino worker, an official said Thursday, after reports he...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, forecast to become tropical cyclone

LPA enters PAR, forecast to become tropical cyclone

1 day ago
A low pressure area which is forecast to become a tropical cyclone has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to become tropical cyclone by weekend

LPA to become tropical cyclone by weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area east of Mindanao is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone before the end of the week, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to discuss post-pandemic recovery at EU summit

Marcos to discuss post-pandemic recovery at EU summit

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to tackle post-pandemic recovery among other issues during his trip to Brussels,...
Headlines
fbtw
Rights group hits Qatari authorities, FIFA for 'callous' response after OFW death

Rights group hits Qatari authorities, FIFA for 'callous' response after OFW death

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"The FIFA and Qatari authorities’ responses exemplify their entities’ longstanding disregard for migrant workers’...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to ask for COVID-19 state of calamity extension if CDC law fails to pass this year

DOH to ask for COVID-19 state of calamity extension if CDC law fails to pass this year

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Department of Health said it will ask President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend the state of calamity due to the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator vows funding support for learners with disabilities in 2023 budget

Senator vows funding support for learners with disabilities in 2023 budget

5 hours ago
"It is good news for our learners with disabilities that we have allocated funds for programs that support them. We will continue...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA may become tropical cyclone by Saturday

PAGASA: LPA may become tropical cyclone by Saturday

8 hours ago
Should the weather disturbance last spotted 610 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur become a tropical cyclone, it...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with