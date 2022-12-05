DOH logs 7,731 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in past week

After more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, thousands of students witness the ceremonial lighting of the campus-wide Christmas decorations of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Friday. The ceremonial lighting is part of their UST Paskuhan 2022 event to usher in the yuletide season.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 8,032 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From November 28 to December 4, an average of 1,104 infections were logged daily. The figure was 4% lower than the cases reported from November 21 to November 27.

Only two of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the DOH showed there were 595 patients in severe and critical conditions, which represented 9.1% of total COVID-19 admissions.

Only 22.1% of the country’s 2,413 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while only 25.3% of 20,452 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 134 fatalities in the past week. Only 19 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 12.4%. He added that 12 provinces in Luzon also saw high positivity rates.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

Based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should be below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Since March 2021, 73.6 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 20.9 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico