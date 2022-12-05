^

Headlines

DOH logs 7,731 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in past week

Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
DOH logs 7,731 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in past week
After more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, thousands of students witness the ceremonial lighting of the campus-wide Christmas decorations of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Friday. The ceremonial lighting is part of their UST Paskuhan 2022 event to usher in the yuletide season.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 8,032 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From November 28 to December 4, an average of 1,104 infections were logged daily. The figure was 4% lower than the cases reported from November 21 to November 27.

Only two of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the DOH showed there were 595 patients in severe and critical conditions, which represented 9.1% of total COVID-19 admissions.

Only 22.1% of the country’s 2,413 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while only 25.3% of 20,452 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 134 fatalities in the past week. Only 19 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 12.4%. He added that 12 provinces in Luzon also saw high positivity rates.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

Based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should be below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Since March 2021, 73.6 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 20.9 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High approval, trust ratings for Marcos, Sara

High approval, trust ratings for Marcos, Sara

18 hours ago
President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte received high approval and trust ratings, according to a nationwide survey...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO relaunches Driver&rsquo;s Education Center

LTO relaunches Driver’s Education Center

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has relaunched its Driver’s Education Center (DEC), which will provide training...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% — OCTA

8 hours ago
OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 12.4% on December 3 from 11.1% on...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups ask SC: Stop GMO rice, eggplant cultivation

Groups ask SC: Stop GMO rice, eggplant cultivation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Groups of farmers, scientists, environmentalists and concerned citizens have filed a petition before the Supreme Court to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos eyes mid-rise, high-rise shelters to address housing gap

Marcos eyes mid-rise, high-rise shelters to address housing gap

2 hours ago
The Marcos administration is seeking to provide 1.3 million houses to Filipino households.
Headlines
fbtw
As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism, will OFWs bring their families to visit?

As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism, will OFWs bring their families to visit?

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Just three years ago, Saudi Arabia has since “opened up its arms and doors to the world,”
Headlines
fbtw
Over 60 organizations call on Marcos to protect, respect rights defenders

Over 60 organizations call on Marcos to protect, respect rights defenders

5 hours ago
The group is calling on the government to rescind the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act and adopt the Human Rights Defenders...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam restores NTF-ELCAC budget, P150-M confidential fund for DepEd

Bicam restores NTF-ELCAC budget, P150-M confidential fund for DepEd

6 hours ago
The Senate previously approved the reduced allocation for DepEd’s confidential funds: to just P30 million from...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: 12.3% nationwide positivity rate

OCTA: 12.3% nationwide positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide is at 12.3 percent as 1,000 to 1,200 new cases are expected today, the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with