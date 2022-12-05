Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% â€” OCTA

Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% — OCTA

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) patrol around Divisoria in Manila on November 27, 2022, to ensure the safety of shoppers as they buy gifts for the Christmas season.

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila has risen to 12.4%, OCTA Research reported Monday, adding that increases were also seen in other areas in Luzon.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 12.4% on December 3 from 11.1% on November 26.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

Based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should be below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

David also said observed rises in positivity rates in Bataan, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon province, Rizal and Zambales.

The Department of Health recorded 8,032 additional COVID-19 cases from November 21 to 27, averaging 1,147 infections a day.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Alethea de Guzman earlier said that the number of COVID-19 infections in the country may go down to around 429 a day by December “if our current minimum public health compliance remains the same.”

She, however, warned that there may be 1,140 to 2,294 daily infections by the end of the year if compliance with health protocols is further reduced. The number of active cases may also reach 18,000 next month. — Gaea Katreena Cabico