^

Headlines

Senate bill proposes 7 days paid Military Duty Leave for reservists

Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 11:10am
Senate bill proposes 7 days paid Military Duty Leave for reservists
This April 2019 photo shows Filipino-Italian actor Matteo Guidicelli taking an oath as a Philippine Army reservist.
Instagram / Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. has filed a bill proposing seven days of paid leave for military reservists to attend training among the benefits and rights for reservists as the government moves to make enrollment in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps mandatory for Filipino students again.

The proposed Military Duty Leave is "for the purposes of military training or military activities" and will be on top of service incentive and medical leaves. 

"The risk for reservists to lose their civilian careers when they render military service for our State, despite fighting for the country, is unforgiving," Revilla said in reference to reservists who were called to active duty during the 2017 Marawi Siege. 

"The siege created a problem making it difficult for the reservists to reintegrate back to their old jobs, since there is no current law covering that," he said.

Senate Bill No. 1556 also penalizes discrimination against reservists, including giving them lower compensation, declining employment on the basis of their being reservists, and laying them off or making them take early retirement for being part of the Reserve Force.

RELATED: Why ROTC is no longer mandatory

Under the bill, reservists who perform military service are entitled to their original positions when they return and deployment will not be considered a break in employment for retirement purposes or for the computation of work benefits.

"Reservists cannot be required to use earned or entitled vacation or service incentive leaves for leave of absence in connection with the performance of
military service in the Reserve Force," Revilla's bill also reads.

The bill defines miilitary service as any service rendered "upon orders of the [Armed Forces of the Philippines] or call to active duty (CAD) to meet active duty training (ADT) requirements, or for any purpose that the AFP leadership may deem necessary in order to augment and support the Regular Force operation."

Employers whose reservist staff go on military duty may hire substitute employees for the duration of deployment but that employment will be deemed terminated when the reservist comes back.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. included mandatory ROTC in the priority legislation that he laid out at his State of the Nation Address in July "to motivate, train, organize and mobilize the students for national defense preparedness, including disaster preparedness and capacity building for risk-related situations."

Groups opposed to mandatory ROTC — including Kabataan party-list, which has one seat at the House of Representatives — say the National Service Training Program, which includes voluntary military training National Service Training Program, can serve that purpose. 

ROTC was made voluntary in 2001 in response to the death of University of Santo Tomas cadet Mark Chua in 2001. Chua and another cadet exposed corruption in the school's ROTC program in The Varsitarian campus paper. He was kidnapped and his body was found floating in the Pasig River soon after.

Proponents of reviving mandatory ROTC like Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said ROTC will likely include female students when it is revived. He said this would promote gender equality.

RELATED: DepEd, DND begin exploratory talks on ROTC revival

MANDATORY ROTC

RESERVE OFFICERSâ€™ TRAINING CORPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First Lady opens Presidential Library at the National Library

First Lady opens Presidential Library at the National Library

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Collections of books on Philippine culture, heritage, law and other subjects from Malacañang’s Presidential Museum...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO: 90% have some resistance to COVID-19

WHO: 90% have some resistance to COVID-19

12 hours ago
The World Health Organization estimated Friday that 90 percent of the world population now had some resistance to COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

2 days ago
The eTravel platform—an online registration system for travelers bound for the Philippines, including returning residents—was...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos cites media&rsquo;s role in galvanizing public support for government programs

Marcos cites media’s role in galvanizing public support for government programs

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The media plays a key role in national development by helping spread the government’s message and galvanize public support...
Headlines
fbtw
Nuclear power gains outweigh costs &ndash; expert

Nuclear power gains outweigh costs – expert

2 days ago
While the initial investment needed to build and operate a nuclear power plant is high, the country’s gain in the long...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DMW delegation to visit Saudi Arabia next week

DMW delegation to visit Saudi Arabia next week

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A delegation from the Department of Migrant Workers will leave for Saudi Arabia on Dec. 6 to discuss the wage claims of 10,000...
Headlines
fbtw
UN special rapporteur Singhateh to meet with DOJ chief

UN special rapporteur Singhateh to meet with DOJ chief

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will meet on Thursday with visiting United Nations special rapporteur on the sale...
Headlines
fbtw
Quality of life got better only for 30% of Filipino adults, survey says

Quality of life got better only for 30% of Filipino adults, survey says

20 hours ago
A survey conducted from September 29 to November 2 by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that only 30% of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill

Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
While Sen. Imee Marcos said the goal of the proposed Maharlika fund to pool some of the government’s money is good,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to new Philippines envoys: Look for partnerships, investors

Marcos to new Philippines envoys: Look for partnerships, investors

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Filipino ambassadors should look for opportunities for business and partnerships for the Philippines apart from maintaining...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with