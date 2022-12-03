Quality of life got better only for 30% of Filipino adults, survey says

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted from September 29 to November 2 by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that only 30% of Filipino adults said that the quality of their lives got better in the past 12 months.

The same poll showed that 29% of Filipino adults said the quality of their lives got worse, while 41% said it remained unchanged.

This resulted in a Net Gainer score of zero, which the SWS classifies as “fair.” The Net Gainers score is slightly up from a fair -2 in June and April 2022, but is still 18 points below the very high +18 in December 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Net Gainer score, which is the sum of “losers” or those who reported that their lives got worse and “gainers” or those who said their lives got better, was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until it drastically dropped coinciding with the pandemic lockdowns.

The SWS said that among losers, hunger is “significantly higher” at 15.7%, compared to 9.8% among those who said the quality of their lives remained the same and 9% among gainers.

But the Net Gainer score among those who rated themselves as poor rose to “fair” from “mediocre” to -9 from -11. Meanwhile, it stayed “fair” among the borderline poor to +6 from +8 and rose to “very high” from “high” among the not poor to +14 from +6.

The SWS asked 1,500 adults in face-to-face interviews across the country to compare the quality of their lives to how it was 12 months ago and assess if it was better, same or worse than before.

The pollster said the survey has a ±2.5% margin of error for national percentages. — Xave Gregorio