^

Headlines

Quality of life got better only for 30% of Filipino adults, survey says

Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 3:58pm
Quality of life got better only for 30% of Filipino adults, survey says
A general view of Metro Manila is seen on November 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted from September 29 to November 2 by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that only 30% of Filipino adults said that the quality of their lives got better in the past 12 months.

The same poll showed that 29% of Filipino adults said the quality of their lives got worse, while 41% said it remained unchanged.

This resulted in a Net Gainer score of zero, which the SWS classifies as “fair.” The Net Gainers score is slightly up from a fair -2 in June and April 2022, but is still 18 points below the very high +18 in December 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Net Gainer score, which is the sum of “losers” or those who reported that their lives got worse and “gainers” or those who said their lives got better, was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until it drastically dropped coinciding with the pandemic lockdowns.

The SWS said that among losers, hunger is “significantly higher” at 15.7%, compared to 9.8% among those who said the quality of their lives remained the same and 9% among gainers.

But the Net Gainer score among those who rated themselves as poor rose to “fair” from “mediocre” to -9 from -11. Meanwhile, it stayed “fair” among the borderline poor to +6 from +8 and rose to “very high” from “high” among the not poor to +14 from +6.

The SWS asked 1,500 adults in face-to-face interviews across the country to compare the quality of their lives to how it was 12 months ago and assess if it was better, same or worse than before.

The pollster said the survey has a ±2.5% margin of error for national percentages. — Xave Gregorio

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

1 day ago
The eTravel platform—an online registration system for travelers bound for the Philippines, including returning residents—was...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to new Philippines envoys: Look for partnerships, investors

Marcos to new Philippines envoys: Look for partnerships, investors

By Helen Flores | 5 hours ago
Filipino ambassadors should look for opportunities for business and partnerships for the Philippines apart from maintaining...
Headlines
fbtw
Pampanga lanterns light up Philippine Center in New York

Pampanga lanterns light up Philippine Center in New York

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
Two big lanterns sent by the Pampanga provincial government to the Filipino community in New York City have been lit and are...
Headlines
fbtw
Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

By Robertzon Ramirez | 6 days ago
An official of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino urged the Catholic faithful to pray for former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Metro Manila daily COVID-19 cases up to 411 as December wave starts

OCTA: Metro Manila daily COVID-19 cases up to 411 as December wave starts

1 day ago
"This rate of increase in the positivity rate in the NCR is around the same rate of increase during the Omicron BA.5 wave...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill

Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
While Sen. Imee Marcos said the goal of the proposed Maharlika fund to pool some of the government’s money is good,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar prices to start falling only next year

Sugar prices to start falling only next year

By Catherine Talavera | 6 hours ago
Consumers are wondering why prices of refined white sugar remain high at P90 to over P100 a kilo despite the arrival of 150,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Another round of fuel price cuts seen next week &nbsp;

Another round of fuel price cuts seen next week  

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 hours ago
The streak of price rollbacks across all fuel products is expected to continue next week.
Headlines
fbtw
NCR LGUs prepare for disaster recovery with PlanSmart app

NCR LGUs prepare for disaster recovery with PlanSmart app

16 hours ago
Local government units from the National Capital Region, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Metropolitan Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Street life: Manila's homeless find shelter in pushcarts

Street life: Manila's homeless find shelter in pushcarts

By Mikhail Flores | 23 hours ago
Pushcarts, known as karitons, are a common sight in the city of more than 13 million people. Often made from scraps of wood,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with