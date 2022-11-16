^

Headlines

Zubiri seeks revival of Senate panel probing confidential, intel funds

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 5:15pm
Zubiri seeks revival of Senate panel probing confidential, intel funds
Senate President Migz Zubiri presides over the Senate plenary budget debates.
Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is pushing for the revival of a Senate panel that will investigate the use of confidential and intelligence funds of government agencies.

Zubiri filed Wednesday a resolution that seeks to create a Select Oversight Committee on Intelligence and Confidential Funds after former Senate President Franklin Drilon and former Sen. Panfilo Lacson called on the Senate to reactivate the panel.

“It is our job, as an independent and democratic Senate, to keep watch over the use of the national budget. That is especially true for these sensitive funds, which are not subject to the usual auditing rules and procedures of the Commission on Audit,” Zubiri said in a statement.

“Being that we cannot identify the particulars of their usage ahead of time, the Committee is our way of subjecting these funds to checks and balances,” he added.

Since the 10th Congress, the Senate has been convening the select committee on confidential and intelligence funds.

There is nearly P9.3 billion in confidential and intelligence funds in the proposed 2023 budget, close to half of it — or P4.5 billion — is lodged in the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Zubiri said there is a need to be vigilant about the use of these funds, but underscored that they are “important in allowing our agencies to conduct necessary programs, operations, and activities for the safety and security of our people.”

Confidential and intelligence funds have come under scrutiny at the Senate, led by Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, who has waged a crusade against these hard to audit lump sum allocations during plenary debates and has vowed to realign these funds to “more important” line items.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Confidential, intel funds in the national budget

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros said their quest to slash confidential and intelligence funds continues, but acknowledged this would be difficult in the face of a supermajority in the chamber.

“I think the contest is still on an uphill battle, but the contest is still on,” Hontiveros told ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

INTELLIGENCE AND CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

MIGZ ZUBIRI

NATIONAL BUDGET

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of &lsquo;Paeng&rsquo;
play

ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of ‘Paeng’

1 day ago
What exactly went wrong that led to such a tragedy, especially in the southern Philippines?
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. has been appointed by President Marcos as the new head of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. as commissioner of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Pending the Supreme Court resolution on his petition to resume the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration is confident of bringing down the country’s poverty rate to single digit levels before President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gatchalian seeks more funding to put up SPED centers in regions

Gatchalian seeks more funding to put up SPED centers in regions

1 hour ago
“This representation sincerely recommends that we increase the budget of capital outlay from P96 million to P160 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines playing down rights issues at UNHRC, Migrante says

Philippines playing down rights issues at UNHRC, Migrante says

2 hours ago
A coalition of migrant Filipino workers condemns the government’s statements that are said to reek of “self-praise”...
Headlines
fbtw
2 UN special rapporteurs to visit Philippines

2 UN special rapporteurs to visit Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill seeks additional service incentive leaves for employees

Senate bill seeks additional service incentive leaves for employees

4 hours ago
"An important aspect of worker's welfare and benefits is the granting of leaves so that our workers can have time for their...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

5 hours ago
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with