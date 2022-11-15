^

Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 4:53pm
Then-Bureau of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Romeo Lumagui in a raid of a warehouse of alleged illegal vapes in Tondo, Manila on Nov. 4, 2022.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. as commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Office of the Press Secretary said Tuesday.

The OPS said Lumagui, a BIR deputy commissioner prior to his new appointment, took his oath on November 15.

The Palace said that Lumagui also earlier served as technical assistant to the commissioner. He was also chief for tax fraud for Revenue Region No. 6, Manila; Revenue Region No. 4, Pampanga and Revenue Region No. 7B, East National Capital Region.

It added that the new BIR commissioner was also part of project management and implementation service, which develops and oversees the implementation of the overall reform or modernization program of the BIR.

"Lumagui headed several task forces to boost collections, such as the Assets Recovery Task Force, where total collections amounted to PHP833.69 million, and the Task Force on Direct Selling/Multi-Level Marketing and Investment Scams, where assessments totaled PHP792.56 million both in just a span of around one year," the Palace also said.

According to the lawyer’s list of the Supreme Court, Lumagui was admitted to the Bar on May 10, 2006.

Guillermo was set to be BIR chief, Lumagui to be deputy

When he was still president-elect, Marcos announced on June 18 that he will appoint Lilia Guillermo, also a former deputy commissioner of the agency, as BIR chief.

According to the same statement issued by then-press secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Lumagui was picked to become the BIR’s Deputy Commissioner for Operations.

In June, Guillermo said the tax bureau will collect the Marcoses’ estate taxes as long as she has correct figures. To date, the BIR website still reflects Guillermo as its commissioner.

The appointment of general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority caused similar confusion, with the Palace announcing that Jose Art Tugade had been named to the post. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said, however, that Cesar Chiong remained MIAA general manager.

Tugade, son of former transport chief Arthur Tugade, has since been appointed to the Land Transportation Office.

 

