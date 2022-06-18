^

Marcos Jr. nominates BIR, NICA leaders

Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 10:10am
Former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters after filing his candidacy for the country's 2022 presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay on October 6, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has nominated the new heads of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) who will serve during his administration, the press secretary-designate said on Saturday. 

Former BIR Deputy Commissioner Lilia Guillermo is being eyed to lead the tax collection agency as its commissioner. She is currently an assistant governor at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and leads the bank's technology and digital innovation office. 

"Guillermo's strong background in Information Technology and her almost four decades of service at the BIR complements President-elect Marcos' objective of boosting the country's revenue through efficient tax collection," press secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.  

She noted that Guillermo is known for successfully implementing the country's tax competerization project, which created a modern tax collection system used by the BIR and the Bureau of Customs. 

Guillerno is poised to succeed outgoing Commissioner Caesar Dulay. 

Marcos Jr. also selected Atty. Romeo "Jun" Lumagui, who previously served as the regional investigation division chief in East NCR, to be the BIR's Deputy Commissioner for Operations.

For NICA director, Marcos Jr. is looking at retired Philippine National Police Deputy Director General Ricardo de Leon to helm the post. 

At present, De Leon is the president of the Philippine Public Safety College, an educational institution for the training of police, fire and jail personnel. 

He is set to replace outgoing NICA Director General Alex Paul Monteagudo.

Cruz-Angeles said De Leon's foreseen entry in the NICA will make him part of the presidential security cluster which will include other officials from the Defense department, Interior and Local Government, Foreign Affairs, Justice Department, Armed Forces of the Philippines, PNP and National Bureau of Investigation. 

According to the confirmation process, regular nominations are not final as the list of selected candidates must be submitted to the Commission on Appointments who would have to give their consent first before the president issues the official appointment, followed by the officer's acceptance.

Marcos Jr., who won in the presidential race in this year's elections, will take his oath of office at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on June 30. — Angelica Y. Yang with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

