^

Headlines

Estrada pushes for extra rice allowance for cops

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 1:50pm
Estrada pushes for extra rice allowance for cops
Police officers gather at the Manila Police District headquarters in UN Avenue, Manila during the flag raising and awarding ceremony on April 25, 2022.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Won’t extra rice be extra nice?

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is pushing for additional funding for the Philippine National Police so that members of the police force would get a higher monthly rice subsidy.

Estrada said he wants to increase the monthly rice allowance for cops to P1,000 from P650, which he said is only equivalent to 20 kilos of rice.

This, he said, would mean that the PNP would need around P1 million more in its budget for next year.

“Baka pwede naman natin dagdagan. Gawing 50 kilos isang buwan. Kakayanin ba?” Estrada said Tuesday during the Senate’s plenary budget deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

(Maybe we can increase it. Let’s make it 50 kilos per month. Is it possible?)

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who was sponsoring the DILG’s budget, said he will be "forced to find funding" for Estrada’s proposal.

"Eh pagka kayo po ang nag-request, eh siyempre mapipilitan ho tayong maghanap ng pondo," Angara said.

(If you’re the one who requests, of course I would be forced to find funding.) 

The police force started receiving a P650 a month rice allowance in 2017 during the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte. It was also under Duterte when salaries of uniformed personnel were doubled.

Estrada’s call for extra rice for cops comes during a time when all Filipinos are tightening their belts in the face of a 14-year-high inflation rate and other economic headwinds.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, one of the largest labor organizations in the country, is calling for regional wage boards to immediately convene to conduct a review of the wages of workers.

--

JINGGOY ESTRADA

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tugade&rsquo;s son appointed as LTO chief

Tugade’s son appointed as LTO chief

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Lawyer Jose Art Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, has been appointed as head of the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
'Dancing doctor' Eric Tayag named health undersecretary

'Dancing doctor' Eric Tayag named health undersecretary

3 hours ago
Tayag is known for promoting the DOH's campaign through dancing. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos described his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices down; gasoline up

Diesel prices down; gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Prices of diesel are expected to extend its series of rollbacks this week, while those of gasoline could rise for a second...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos accepts more foreign invites

Marcos accepts more foreign invites

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos will embark on several official foreign trips next year with many heads of state, including his counterparts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire&rsquo;s street lighting ceremony

The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire’s street lighting ceremony

15 hours ago
Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed “Art of Christmas”...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Gasoline and kerosene prices are up for a second consecutive week, while the rollback of diesel prices continues for a fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week &mdash; DOH

New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week — DOH

21 hours ago
The DOH said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

21 hours ago
Preliminary investigation proceedings are set on November 23 and December 5, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

23 hours ago
"Now on the South China Sea. Everybody, including the Chinese, says we follow UNCLOS and international law. So at least that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with