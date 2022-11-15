^

'Dancing doctor' Eric Tayag named health undersecretary

November 15, 2022 | 12:06pm
File photo shows DOH official Eric Tayag.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Infectious diseases physician Eric Tayag has been named as a new undersecretary of the Department of Health.

Tayag confirmed his appointment as DOH undersecretary to News5. The department has yet to confirm this. 

He previously served as the director of the agency’s Knowledge Management and Information Service and as department spokesperson.

RELATED: Groups question ex-PNP chief Cascolan's qualifications for DOH post

Tayag is known for promoting DOH's campaigns through dancing. 

Nearly five months since he assumed office, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has yet to appoint a health secretary.

The DOH is led by its officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire. — with reports from News5/JC Cosico

 

