^

Headlines

Groups question ex-PNP chief Cascolan's qualifications for DOH post

Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 9:55am
Groups question ex-PNP chief Cascolan's qualifications for DOH post
Undated file photo shows Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan.
The STAR, file

MANILA, Philippines — Groups and healthcare advocates are questioning the qualifications of Philippine National Police chief Camilo Cascolan, among the brains behind the Duterte administration's "war on drugs", as undersecretary at the Department of Health.

In a statement, the Alliance of Health Workers called the move a “clear manifestation of the president’s extreme lack of concern for the lives, health, safety and welfare of the health workers and the entire Filipino nation." 

They also said the appointment "runs counter to DOH mandate of ensuring the provision of quality health service that every Filipino people deserves and in upholding the quality of life, respect for human dignity and protect the health and safety of the health workers."

"Cascolan's appointment is a huge insult to our health experts who are most qualified to administer and run the affairs of the DOH," the group said. 

Cascolan is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy and has a master's degree in Public Administration from UP Visayas.

In a separate interview aired over CNN Philippines' The Source, public health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon backed the appointment, recalling his previous working experience with the former PNP chief.  

"For a moment, I was surprised. But after reflecting on it, several military officers were also appointed to key health positions in the past," he said. "Sometimes you don't get the right man for the right job, for the right time and the right place."

"I've worked with Cascolan before. He's assertive, organized, and up to date with reports. I can't judge him."

RELATED: Gamaliel Cordoba, key figure in ABS-CBN shutdown, is new COA chairperson

Med students cite lack of experience

The Philippine Medical Students' Association also panned the appointment as it pointed to the disconnect between the ex-PNP chief's history and his current post. 

"The appointment of an inexperienced individual outside of the healthcare field is an overt affront to the numerous competent and qualified professionals in the country," it said in a statement. 

"The long wait the people had to endure only to discover Cascolan as the undersecretary is depreciating and offensive to the medical discipline at best."

Immediately after his retirement from the national police, Cascolan was also appointed undersecretary at the Office of the President by then President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I want the people to understand that this is the government’s work, not everything is a crisis," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said earlier when pressed about when he plans to appoint a health secretary. 

The PMSA called this statement "a blatant insult to the field and the HCWs who diligently work even without proper compensation."

"Everyday, the field loses HCWs not only to the pandemic but also to dissatisfaction," they also said.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao announces plan to return to politics

Pacquiao announces plan to return to politics

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Former senator and world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has expressed his intention to return to politics, citing his “passion”...
Headlines
fbtw
French firm Naval Group to provide anti-torpedo defense system to the Philippines

French firm Naval Group to provide anti-torpedo defense system to the Philippines

22 hours ago
French company Naval Group said it will be providing an anti-torpedo defense system to the Philippines based on its Canto/Contralto...
Headlines
fbtw
Expert sees red flags in NBI autopsy findings on Percy Lapid slay &lsquo;middleman&rsquo;

Expert sees red flags in NBI autopsy findings on Percy Lapid slay ‘middleman’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
In a series of tweets, forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun said the NBI’s autopsy findings on Jun Villamor is “not...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DPWH should check safety of bridges&rsquo;

‘DPWH should check safety of bridges’

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways should undertake an exhaustive safety check of all bridges in the country one...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Visit Philippine&rsquo;s tourist spots this Undas

Marcos to Pinoys: Visit Philippine’s tourist spots this Undas

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is encouraging Filipinos to visit the country’s tourist spots during All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Quezon City vows more good, green jobs by 2030

Quezon City vows more good, green jobs by 2030

11 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has joined world mayors in calling for a common effort to create 50 million good, green jobs...
Headlines
fbtw
DA gets P2 billion vs smuggling, disease entry

DA gets P2 billion vs smuggling, disease entry

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
At least P2 billion has been allocated by the Senate to the Department of Agriculture next year to combat the smuggling of...
Headlines
fbtw
Villanueva enjoins CSC to end contractualization in government

Villanueva enjoins CSC to end contractualization in government

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
So many temporary employees are in government, and relatively few are given security of tenure that’s what Senate Majority...
Headlines
fbtw
Airport groups launch OPLAN 2022 for holiday celebrations

Airport groups launch OPLAN 2022 for holiday celebrations

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
The Manila International Airport, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Office of Transportation Security under the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to host ASEAN labor ministers&rsquo; meeting this week

Philippines to host ASEAN labor ministers’ meeting this week

1 day ago
Labor ministers and senior labor officials from the 10 ASEAN-member states will be in the country from October 25 to 29. They...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with