Sidelined DOH urges use of face masks, distancing to prevent COVID in schools

Students attend the first day of in-person classes after years-long Covid-19 lockdowns at Pedro Guevara Elementary School in Manila on August 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health stressed that more layers of protection such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing will help prevent the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 in schools.

The DOH issued the statement after the education department made the wearing of face masks inside classrooms optional. The health department also said it defers to the Department of Education on policy decisions for the wellbeing and safety of students.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. decided last month to make wearing face masks optional except in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles and public transportation.

"In light of this, the DOH would like to reiterate that proper assessment of when to wear or not to wear masks, and the right implementation and practice of ensuring our layers of protection (e.g. mask wearing, sanitation, distancing, vaccination, and ensuring good ventilation) are keys to help in the prevention of virus transmission," the department said.

The DOH has repeatedly urged the wearing of face masks to protect people from getting COVID-19. In September, the agency warned it was not yet time to ease mask wearing outdoors, but was overruled by the IATF and by the executive order of Marcos.

Elementary and high school students in public schools returned to full face-to-face classes on Wednesday after over two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Last line of defense’

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers criticized the move of the government to drop face masks, which it described as the "last line of defense" against COVID-19 and other diseases.

"The situation of our classroom is very precarious to infection given the overcrowding, no proper ventilation, no schools nurse, no functional clinic with ample supplies. No testing was done before face to face classes. There is no support for those who will get infected," said Vladimer Quetua, chairperson of ACT.

"We are left with the face mask as the only remaining protection of teachers and learners. It is very irresponsible for the government to leave our schools in such a state, and even more thoughtless to strip our students and teachers of the last protection that we have, however insufficient it is," he added.

The organization called on the government to put up health and safety facilities in schools, and to decongest classrooms.

"The government has to first build confidence on the health and safety situation of schools before doing away with the face masks," Quetua said.

