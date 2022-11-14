New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week â€” DOH

^

New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week — DOH

November 14, 2022 | 6:36pm
Vendors prepare assorted vegetables and meat products at the Paco Public Market and Arranque Market in Manila on November 8, 2022.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — There were 9,069 new COVID-19 infections recorded from November 7 to 13, the Department of Health said Monday. 

The DOH said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October 31 to November 6. 

Of the new cases, only six had severe and critical illness. 

There are currently 613 patients with severe and critical conditions, representing 9.2% of the total COVID-19 admission in the country. 

Data from the DOH showed that 21.3% of 2,465 beds in intensive care units across the country were utilized as of Sunday, while 25.8% of 20,825 non-ICU beds were occupied. 

The health agency also verified 113 fatalities in the past week. Of those, only 41 deaths occurred from October 31 to November 13. 

More than 73.64 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 20.76 million have gotten booster shots.

A $1.4-billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic was launched at the G20 summit in Bali Sunday. The Indonesian government said in a release that the global funding is “expected to be able to seal the gap experienced by developing and poor countries in facing future pandemic.

The funding will be ready for use in 2023. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
