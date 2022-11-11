Marcos tackles unity, Myanmar coup at ASEAN meet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday evening to attend the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits, his first participation in the summit as Philippine leader.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Friday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to unite in response to challenges faced by the region, including natural disasters and economic headwinds.

In his remarks at the 40th ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, Marcos said there is a need to reassert ASEAN Centrality, or the role of the 10-member regional bloc in security and power dynamics with external states.

"It is imperative that we reassert ASEAN Centrality. This in the face of geopolitical dynamics and tensions in the region and the proliferation of Indo-Pacific engagements, including the requests of our dialogue partners for closer partnerships,” Marcos said, according to a readout from the Office of the Press Secretary.

"ASEAN’s response to this is the forward-looking ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, with its essential element of ASEAN Centrality in the implementation of ASEAN-led mechanisms, projects, and initiatives for our community building efforts,” he added.

Marcos also called on Myanmar to follow and implement the five-point consensus on the coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and noted the “lack of development” in the country’s situation in the past two years.

Myanmar was also brought up during Marcos’ meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the sidelines of the summit in Phnom Penh, where the two leaders agreed that “patience” is vital in dealing with the country.

"So perhaps your advice Mr. Prime Minister as you have great experience in this matter, perhaps your advice to be patient, is the best that we can do right now. But we can still do more in terms of engagement in Myanmar. I'm in full agreement with you, Mr. Prime Minister, that that is the way forward," Marcos told the Cambodian leader.

Marcos also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and both leaders agreed to further strengthen their countries’ partnership in various areas including defense, trade, investment, agriculture, and maritime security.

Marcos is in the Cambodian capital along with his Cabinet secretaries and other government officials for the four-day ASEAN Summit.

He is expected to also participate in talks with ASEAN’s dialogue partners including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, India and South Korea. — Xave Gregorio