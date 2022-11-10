9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams â€” Supreme Court

9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams — Supreme Court

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 9,207 examinees finished the first of the four-day 2022 Bar examinations on November 9, the Supreme Court Public Information Office said.

This is a 92.01% turnout from the 10,006 applicants who participated in selection of testing centers, the SC PIO added in a statement. Of the 10,006, the SC said they expect 9,281 examinees to take the Bar exams.

Examinees took Political Law and International Law (with related Tax Principles) exam in the morning, while they took Labor Law exam in the afternoon.

The second day of the Bar exams is set on Sunday, November 13 for Criminal Law (and Practical Exercises) and Commercial Law.

It will continue next week for Civil Law I and Civil Law II (and Practical Exercises) on November 16, and Remedial Law I and Remedial Law II (with Basic Tax Remedies) and Legal Ethics on November 20.

SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 Bar Exams chairperson, said the first day went well and smoothly. “He is very pleased and hopes for the same results in the remaining Bar Exam days,” the SC PIO added.

Caguioa monitored the conduct of the Bar exams from the Command Center in the National Capital Region; five of the 14 testing centers are located in Metro Manila.

The SC PIO added that Caguioa also visited nearby testing centers such as at the Ateneo de Manila University, which holds the most number of examinees.

Other justices also joined in inspecting local testing centers in Metro Manila.