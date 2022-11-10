^

Headlines

9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams — Supreme Court

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 9:22am
9,207 examinees finished first day of 2022 Bar exams â€” Supreme Court
This photo release shows 2022 Bar examinations takers on November 9, 2022.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 9,207 examinees finished the first of the four-day 2022 Bar examinations on November 9, the Supreme Court Public Information Office said.

This is a 92.01% turnout from the 10,006 applicants who participated in selection of testing centers, the SC PIO added in a statement. Of the 10,006, the SC said they expect 9,281 examinees to take the Bar exams.

Examinees took Political Law and International Law (with related Tax Principles) exam in the morning, while they took Labor Law exam in the afternoon.

The second day of the Bar exams is set on Sunday, November 13 for Criminal Law (and Practical Exercises) and Commercial Law.

It will continue next week for Civil Law I and Civil Law II (and Practical Exercises) on November 16, and Remedial Law I and Remedial Law II (with Basic Tax Remedies) and Legal Ethics on November 20.

SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 Bar Exams chairperson, said the first day went well and smoothly. “He is very pleased and hopes for the same results in the remaining Bar Exam days,” the SC PIO added.

Caguioa monitored the conduct of the Bar exams from the Command Center in the National Capital Region; five of the 14 testing centers are located in Metro Manila.

The SC PIO added that Caguioa also visited nearby testing centers such as at the Ateneo de Manila University, which holds the most number of examinees.

Other justices also joined in inspecting local testing centers in Metro Manila.

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap &mdash; Remulla

Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that investigators learned that Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

17 hours ago
UP remained the country’s top university, according to higher education analyst QS. The state-run university, however,...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs 3 bills to generate P47 billion annual revenue

House OKs 3 bills to generate P47 billion annual revenue

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
At least P47 billion in annual revenues are expected to be generated once three bills recently approved by the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Del Rosario, Dominguez awarded Japan&rsquo;s highest honor

Del Rosario, Dominguez awarded Japan’s highest honor

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario yesterday received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from...
Headlines
fbtw
US gathers experts to curb drug demand in Philippines

US gathers experts to curb drug demand in Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States government, through the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos OKs DOE&rsquo;s offshore wind energy exploration

Marcos OKs DOE’s offshore wind energy exploration

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the Department of Energy proposal to explore and develop the Philippines’ offshore wind...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian pedophile sentenced to 129 years

Australian pedophile sentenced to 129 years

10 hours ago
An Australian man has been sentenced to 129 years in a Philippine jail as part of a child sexual abuse case involving victims...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilSA: Debris recovered off Palawan and Mindoro likely from Chinese rocket

PhilSA: Debris recovered off Palawan and Mindoro likely from Chinese rocket

16 hours ago
The Philippine Space Agency has been urging "spacefaring nations must abide by the protocols and mechanisms enshrined in...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray &lsquo;forced relocation&rsquo; to landslide prone site

Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray ‘forced relocation’ to landslide prone site

17 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla is pushing for a Senate investigation into the alleged “forced relocation” of the Teduray...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
As it currently stands, though, heterosexuality also already falls under the umbrella of SOGIE, which stands for Sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with