^

Headlines

DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors

Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 4:52pm
DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors
A student takes shelter during a nationwide earthquake drill, at the Rafael Palma elementary school in Manila on September 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A day before full face-to-face classes resume in public schools, the Department of Education announced that students are free to choose whether they will use face masks on campus — even indoors.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa made this announcement on Tuesday, saying that this is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 7 scrapping the mask mandate.

The October 28 order made the use of face masks optional outdoors and indoors except for healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles and public transportation.

While masking was made optional, the order still “encouraged” the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals and symptomatic individuals to continue wearing masks.

“A policy of voluntary wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor settings is a positive step towards normalization, and a welcome development that would encourage activities and boost efforts toward the full reopening of the economy,” Marcos said in the order.

But the threat of a new COVID-19 spike in the country still lingers despite efforts to roll back restrictions, with the Department of Health warning that optional indoor masking could result in up to 18,000 new infections per day by the end of the year.

READ: Overruled DOH reminds public that face masks help protect vs COVID-19

The position of the DOH has always been to continue wearing masks to protect people from getting COVID-19. In September, the agency warned it was not yet time to ease mask wearing outdoors, but was overruled by the IATF and by the executive order of Marcos. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FACE MASKS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rains seen in parts of Mindanao due to Tropical Storm Queenie
play

Rains seen in parts of Mindanao due to Tropical Storm Queenie

9 hours ago
Queenie was last seen 430 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, with peak winds of 65 km an hour and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
'Queenie' weakens into tropical depression

'Queenie' weakens into tropical depression

6 hours ago
The tropical cyclone will continue to weaken and may become a remnant low within 12 hours “due to unfavorable environment...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits
play

PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits

1 day ago
"Until Tuesday evening, this weather system will likely remain as a tropical depression. Weakening into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Paeng&rsquo; death toll rises to 110, agri damage breaches P1 billion

‘Paeng’ death toll rises to 110, agri damage breaches P1 billion

8 hours ago
Disaster officials said that the death toll due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescuers search for bodies as 'Paeng' death toll hits 101

Rescuers search for bodies as 'Paeng' death toll hits 101

By Ferdinandh Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Rescuers on Monday waded through thigh-deep mud using long pieces of wood to search for bodies buried by a landslide, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Queenie' weakens into LPA; rains still seen in parts of Mindanao

'Queenie' weakens into LPA; rains still seen in parts of Mindanao

44 minutes ago
Despite the development, the weather disturbance may still bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to local execs: Discard bureaucratic processes in providing aid to 'Paeng' victims

Marcos to local execs: Discard bureaucratic processes in providing aid to 'Paeng' victims

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Tuesday urged officials involved in relief operations for victims of Severe Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
With several areas still reeling from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm "Paeng", some local governments have decided to...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints' Day

Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints' Day

3 hours ago
Filipinos clutching flowers and umbrellas poured into cemeteries across the Catholic-majority Philippines Tuesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite &lsquo;Paeng&rsquo; onslaught, 2022 Bar Exams to push through as scheduled

Despite ‘Paeng’ onslaught, 2022 Bar Exams to push through as scheduled

8 hours ago
Aspiring lawyers will still be taking the exam on November 9, 13, 16 and 20 at 14 testing centers across the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with