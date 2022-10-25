Overruled DOH reminds public that face masks help protect vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reminded the public that using more layers of protection — like vaccination and wearing face masks — will help protect them against COVID-19 as the government is set to loosen masking rules further.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said earlier Tuesday at a Palace briefing that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will soon issue an order making wearing face masks indoors voluntary. Mask will still be required in public transportation and in medical settings, she also said.

"While the DOH has illustrated all potential scenarios to the [Inter-Agency Task Force on the for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] during discussions concerning masking mandates, the IATF is a collegial body that takes into consideration the concerns of all sectors," the department, which chairs the task force, said in a statement to media.

It stressed though that "vaccination, masking, distancing, ventilation, and sanitation, as well as taking care of one's health," are among the "layers of protection" that people can use against COVID-19, which the government now likens to the flu.

The DOH said it would wait for official orders from the Palace but also said removing the mask mandate will give people the choice to decide on precautions against COVID-19.

"With this freedom to choose, it is therefore important for us to assess our individual risk thoroughly before deciding if it is safe and wise to remove our masks."

The Philippines leaned heavily on enforcement at the start of the pandemic and apprehended people for not wearing masks during the long lockdowns of 2020.

Enforcement of health protocols began to slip during the Marcos administration, with Cebu province and Cebu City bucking mask mandates.

After tension over warnings from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for local government units to follow national COVID-19 guidelines, Marcos made wearing masks voluntary outdoors except in crowded areas in September.

The DOH had warned then that it was not yet time to drop the mask mandate but was overruled at the IATF and by Marcos' order.

The department is currently headed by Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who is officer-in-charge until a secretary is appointed.