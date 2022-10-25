^

Philippines set to make face masks optional indoors

October 25, 2022 | 1:00pm
A man walks wearing a facemask in Quezon City, suburban Manila on September 10, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to issue an executive order making the wearing of face masks indoors voluntary a month after loosening rules on wearing them outdoors.

This was confirmed by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco to reporters. Masks will still be required in public transportation and in medical settings, she said.

Marcos issued Executive Order No. 3 in September making wearing masks outdoors optional as well in open areas that are not too crowded. 

The Department of Health at the time said that it would prefer to keep wearing face masks mandatory to reduce coronavirus transmission. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, economic managers at the time pointed to the number of tourist arrivals that would increase if the mask mandates are removed.

RELATED: Concepcion: Eased face mask rules to help attract more tourists to Philippines

At the start of the month, the DOH also warned that COVID-19 infections may reach 4,000 to over 8,000 by the end of October if compliance with public health safeguards like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing continues to decline.

The Philippines has recorded nearly four million COVID-19 cases, with more than 63,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

Independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research documented decreasing positivity rates in Metro Manila and Calabarzon over the past week. 

— with a report from Maricel Halili/News5

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

